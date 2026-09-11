ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini App For Windows, Offering Instant AI Help On Desktop

Hyderabad: Google has launched the Gemini app for Windows computers, bringing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant directly to desktops and laptops. The new app is designed to work smoothly alongside everyday tools, offering quick help without disrupting a user's workflow. The Gemini app can eb used in three main ways, each aimed at making tasks easier and faster to complete. So, let's see which are those methods.

Method 1: Quick access with keyboard shortcuts

User can open Gemini instantly at any time by pressing Alt and Space together on their keyboard. The assistant appears on top of whatever the user is working on. Whether someone needs to fact-check a document, come up with a catchy title for a presentation, or quick help with any other task, Gemini can step in immediately. Once the task is done, users can simply return to their previous work without any delay.

Method 2: Handling bigger tasks through the Workspace

The Gemini desktop app offers all the same features already available on the Gemini mobile app. Users can hand over multi-step tasks to Gemini Spark, described as a round-the-clock personal AI agent. For example, Gemini can pull relevant information directly from a user's Gmail and Google Drive to put together a project summary. This makes even long or complicated tasks much simpler to manage.