Google Launches Gemini App For Windows, Offering Instant AI Help On Desktop
Google has released the Gemini app for Windows, giving PC users quick access to AI help through shortcuts, workspace tasks and creative tools.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched the Gemini app for Windows computers, bringing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant directly to desktops and laptops. The new app is designed to work smoothly alongside everyday tools, offering quick help without disrupting a user's workflow. The Gemini app can eb used in three main ways, each aimed at making tasks easier and faster to complete. So, let's see which are those methods.
Method 1: Quick access with keyboard shortcuts
User can open Gemini instantly at any time by pressing Alt and Space together on their keyboard. The assistant appears on top of whatever the user is working on. Whether someone needs to fact-check a document, come up with a catchy title for a presentation, or quick help with any other task, Gemini can step in immediately. Once the task is done, users can simply return to their previous work without any delay.
Method 2: Handling bigger tasks through the Workspace
The Gemini desktop app offers all the same features already available on the Gemini mobile app. Users can hand over multi-step tasks to Gemini Spark, described as a round-the-clock personal AI agent. For example, Gemini can pull relevant information directly from a user's Gmail and Google Drive to put together a project summary. This makes even long or complicated tasks much simpler to manage.
The Gemini app is now available for Windows.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) September 10, 2026
Stay in your flow with help that’s only one shortcut away. Press Alt + Space to polish drafts, summarize long documents, brainstorm new ideas, and create custom images and videos right alongside your favorite tools and daily apps.
Method 3: Creating images and videos
The app also allows users to bring creative ideas to life without leaving their desktop. With Nano Banana, users can design custom images for presentations. Meanwhile, Gemini Omni allows users to direct high-quality videos. Both tools are built into the same app, removing the need to switch between multiple programmes to get creative work done.
What's next for Gemini on Windows?
Google has confirmed that this launch is just the beginning for Gemini on Windows with more desktop-focused features expected to roll out in the future.
The Gemini app is now available worldwide for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. Anyone interested in trying it out can download the app by visiting gemini.google/desktop.