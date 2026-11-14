Google Launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen, A Faster AI Model For Everyone
Google has launched Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a fast AI model for coding, search, and everyday tasks.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built for speed and everyday work. It rolls out worldwide to developers, businesses, and ordinary users.
The Hydrogen model sits below Google's two top models, Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Argon. Those are made for deep thinking on the hardest problems. Hydrogen is made to get tasks such as writing code, running tests, and handling multi-step jobs done quickly.
Google says Hydrogen beats Argon on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index. At its default setting, it scores 51 against Argon's 50. At its highest setting, it reaches 54. It also often finishes tasks faster than similar models.
Go from idea to finished video with Gemini 4 Hydrogen. Using a custom skill and simple brief, Gemini 4 Hydrogen created a sizzle reel about the element “Hydrogen," sourcing public-domain archival footage and cutting it into one continuous edit with clean narration.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) November 13, 2026
Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Price and availability
Google charges $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens. This is the same across the whole one-million-token context window.
The Gemini 4 Hydrogen can be accessed via the following:
Developers: Gemini API in AI Studio and Android Studio. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use it in Antigravity.
Businesses: Gemini for business, Antigravity, and Gemini in Google Sheets for eligible plans.
Everyone: The Gemini app and Google Search. Gemini in Google Sheets is available for Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Working together with bigger models
Many software teams use top-tier models for big design choices and tricky bugs. They then need a quick, reliable model for daily work. Hydrogen can do either job. It can work on its own or alongside Carbon and Argon.
To make this easier, Google has added a tool called Orchestrator to its Antigravity platform. It switches between models, such as Carbon and Hydrogen, within a single session. In Google's tests, it came close to Carbon's success rate. It also used 24 per cent less quota and finished 19 per cent faster.
For workflows that require parallel agents, Carbon can act as the team leader. Hydrogen can then run the worker and verifier, which build and test changes at the same time.
A big step up from Gemini 3.8 Flash
Google notes that users switching from Gemini 3.8 Flash to Gemini 4 Hydrogen would notice the difference. Hydrogen finishes tasks 2.5 times faster at its default setting. Its score on Terminal-Bench 4.1 jumped from 18.2 per cent to 57 per cent. The company also says it makes more than five times fewer fabricated claims.
The model is strong in several areas:
Coding and debugging: It makes small, targeted fixes rather than rewriting unrelated files. Partners saw speeds up to 2.8 times faster and 12 per cent to 23 per cent fewer tokens used.
Open-ended tasks: It ranks fifth on Agent Arena. It also scored top marks on several tax, legal and reasoning tests.
Mixed media work: It can read PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, audio and video, then produce clear reports.
Web design: It builds working page layouts in fewer attempts.
Four Thinking Levels
Hydrogen offers four thinking levels: low, medium, high and a new "xhigh". High is the default. Users can pick how much reasoning a task needs, so they only wait and pay for what they use.
Help For Everyday Users
Hydrogen also powers the Gemini app and Google Search. In the app, Google says it follows instructions more closely, keeps to your tone and format, and needs less back-and-forth. It can pull details from Gmail, Google Drive and apps such as Airtable and Dropbox.
In Search, it should understand questions better, even those with typos or several parts. Google says answers will be more visual and easier to scan, with a wider range of links, including sites people may not have found before.
Safety And Reliability
Google says Hydrogen is safer than 3.8 Flash. It reduces overreach in agent tasks by up to 81 per cent and is up to twice as unlikely to bypass permission limits. It scored a 96.7 per cent honesty rate in Google's own test. It is also more than 2.3 times better at resisting hidden prompt attacks. False refusals on health questions stay under 0.4 per cent.