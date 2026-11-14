ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen, A Faster AI Model For Everyone

Hyderabad: Google has launched Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built for speed and everyday work. It rolls out worldwide to developers, businesses, and ordinary users.

The Hydrogen model sits below Google's two top models, Gemini 4 Carbon and Gemini 4 Argon . Those are made for deep thinking on the hardest problems. Hydrogen is made to get tasks such as writing code, running tests, and handling multi-step jobs done quickly.

Google says Hydrogen beats Argon on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index. At its default setting, it scores 51 against Argon's 50. At its highest setting, it reaches 54. It also often finishes tasks faster than similar models.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Price and availability

Google charges $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens. This is the same across the whole one-million-token context window.

The Gemini 4 Hydrogen can be accessed via the following:

Developers: Gemini API in AI Studio and Android Studio. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use it in Antigravity.

Businesses: Gemini for business, Antigravity, and Gemini in Google Sheets for eligible plans.

Everyone: The Gemini app and Google Search. Gemini in Google Sheets is available for Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Working together with bigger models

Many software teams use top-tier models for big design choices and tricky bugs. They then need a quick, reliable model for daily work. Hydrogen can do either job. It can work on its own or alongside Carbon and Argon.

To make this easier, Google has added a tool called Orchestrator to its Antigravity platform. It switches between models, such as Carbon and Hydrogen, within a single session. In Google's tests, it came close to Carbon's success rate. It also used 24 per cent less quota and finished 19 per cent faster.

For workflows that require parallel agents, Carbon can act as the team leader. Hydrogen can then run the worker and verifier, which build and test changes at the same time.

A big step up from Gemini 3.8 Flash