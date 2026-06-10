Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translate With Real-Time Speech Translation Across 70+ Languages
Google has launched Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, an AI audio model offering real-time speech-to-speech translation across 70+ languages for apps, Meet, and Google Translate.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has unveiled Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, its latest AI audio model, which is capable of real-time speech-to-speech translation across more than 70 languages. The release marks a significant milestone for Google, as Translate kicked off as the company's first machine learning experiments two decades ago and now processes "over a trillion words for billions of users across our products every month."
Gemini 3.5 Live Translate: How it works
Unlike turn-by-turn translation systems that wait for a speaker to finish before responding, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate generates speech continuously, staying just a few seconds behind the speaker throughout a session. The model automatically detects languages without manual configuration, preserves the speaker's intonation, pacing, and pitch, and maintains fluid audio output without awkward pauses. It is also built to handle noisy, unpredictable environments through noise-robustness capabilities.
Today, we released Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, our latest audio model for live speech-to-speech translation.— Google AI (@GoogleAI) June 9, 2026
It supports over 70 languages and starts translating as soon as you start talking, streaming translations while listening to what you say next. No awkward pauses or choppy… pic.twitter.com/GecThLW2gg
Gemini 3.5 Live Translate: Availability
Google is rolling out Gemini 3.5 Live Translate across three distinct channels. Developers can access it in public preview via the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio, enabling use cases such as live interpretation for multilingual calls, meetings, lessons, and broadcasts. Developer platforms, including Agora, Fishjam, LiveKit, Pipecat, and Vision Agents, have already integrated the API to simplify the deployment of voice translation applications.
Ride-hailing platform Grab is among the early enterprise partners testing the model, using it to enable near real-time multilingual communication between drivers and passengers. Google mentions that Grab's user base makes over 10 million voice calls per month through the app.
Google Meet Integration
Speech translation in Google Meet will be upgraded to use Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, dramatically expanding its capabilities. The update raises language support from five to over 70 languages and extends cross-language combinations within a single meeting from English-only pairs to more than 2,000 language pairings. The interface is also being updated to provide instant access to speech translation. This upgrade is launching in private preview for select Google Workspace business customers this month, with a broader rollout planned later in the year.
introducing gemini 3.5 live translate, our latest audio model:— Google AI Studio (@GoogleAIStudio) June 9, 2026
- low-latency translation across 70+ languages
- auto-detection for multilingual inputs in a single session
- native audio processing that preserves pitch & pacing
- robust noise filtering for loud environments
try… pic.twitter.com/hrNU9UC08Z
Google Translate App
Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is also rolling out globally within the Google Translate app on both Android and iOS. Users can connect any pair of headphones to access smoother, tone-preserving translations across 70+ languages via the Live Translate feature.
Android users will additionally receive a new Listening Mode, which streams translated audio directly through the phone's earpiece, without the requirement of headphones. Users need to simply hold the device to their ear as they would do during a standard call, making discreet, on-the-spot translation possible in everyday situations.
Google highlights that all audio generated by Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is watermarked using Google's SynthID technology. The imperceptible watermark is embedded directly into the audio output, ensuring AI-generated content remains identifiable and helping guard against misinformation.