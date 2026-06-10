ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translate With Real-Time Speech Translation Across 70+ Languages

Hyderabad: Google has unveiled Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, its latest AI audio model, which is capable of real-time speech-to-speech translation across more than 70 languages. The release marks a significant milestone for Google, as Translate kicked off as the company's first machine learning experiments two decades ago and now processes "over a trillion words for billions of users across our products every month."

Gemini 3.5 Live Translate: How it works

Unlike turn-by-turn translation systems that wait for a speaker to finish before responding, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate generates speech continuously, staying just a few seconds behind the speaker throughout a session. The model automatically detects languages without manual configuration, preserves the speaker's intonation, pacing, and pitch, and maintains fluid audio output without awkward pauses. It is also built to handle noisy, unpredictable environments through noise-robustness capabilities.

Gemini 3.5 Live Translate: Availability

Google is rolling out Gemini 3.5 Live Translate across three distinct channels. Developers can access it in public preview via the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio, enabling use cases such as live interpretation for multilingual calls, meetings, lessons, and broadcasts. Developer platforms, including Agora, Fishjam, LiveKit, Pipecat, and Vision Agents, have already integrated the API to simplify the deployment of voice translation applications.