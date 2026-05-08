Google Launches Face-Less Fitness Tracker Fitbit Air And Re-Launches Fitbit App As Google Health
Google has rebranded the Fitbit app as the Google Health app and unveiled the Fitbit Air, a screenless tracker with a Gemini-powered health coach.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has officially rebranded the Fitbit app as the Google Health app and simultaneously unveiled the Fitbit Air, its smallest and most affordable tracker to date. These announcements mark a step by the tech giant to merge its health and wellness ecosystem as a single platform, powered by Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) mode, Gemini.
The Google Health app will begin rolling out automatically to all existing Fitbit users on May 19. Users are required to take no action, as the app will update in the background, with all existing data transitioning seamlessly. Moreover, Google Fit users will also be invited to migrate their data into the Google Health app later this year.
Introducing Fitbit Air. It’s lightweight, screenless and comfortable enough to wear 24/7 — with a battery life* of up to a week.— Google (@Google) May 7, 2026
* Battery life depends upon many factors and usage and actual battery life may be lower. pic.twitter.com/ItOjT8idYr
Fitbit Air: Pricing and Availability
Fitbit Air is compatible with both Android and iOS and is available for pre-order at $99.99 (approximately Rs 9,500), which includes a three-month trial for Google Health Premium. The Special Edition variant is priced at $129.99 (approximately Rs 12,288.29) and will go on sale in the United States (US) on May 26. Accessory bands start from $34.99 (approximately Rs 3,307.70).
Get up close and personal with your health.— Google Health (@googlehealth) May 7, 2026
On May 26, the Fitbit app becomes the #GoogleHealth app for both Android and iOS— combining the best of Fitbit tracking with the power of Google to create a more holistic wellness experience.
Learn more: https://t.co/ABOOMCvA0J pic.twitter.com/d7UAyE7YK6
A Redesigned App With Four-Tab Navigation
The rebranded app, Google Health, introduces a restructured four-tab layout, including Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, which offer a clear and intuitive overview of personal wellbeing. Users can customise dashboards on the Today and Health tabs for quick access to preferred metrics.
The Google Health app supports data syncing across activity, fitness, sleep, vitals, and medical records, and integrates with hundreds of third-party apps and devices via Health Connect, Apple Health, and the Google Health APIs — including Peloton and MyFitnessPal. In the US, users can additionally sync medical records to view lab results, vitals, and medication history in one place. Google mentions that users retain full control over how their data is stored, shared, or deleted, and has confirmed not to use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google Ads.
Google Health Coach
Google Health Coach is an AI feature built with Gemini, which is central to both the Health app and the Fitbit Air device. The coach delivers timely wellness insights on the Today tab, generates personalised weekly workout plans on the Fitness tab using natural language prompts, and tracks sleep consistency on the Sleep tab. On the Health tab, it can summarise synced medical records for a quick snapshot of key health data.
Fitbit Air
The Fitbit Air is Google's most compact tracker with a screenless, pebble-shaped wearable designed for all-day comfort. The screenless design is intentional, keeping wearers present and notification-free while allowing them to access detailed health insights via the Google Health app on their smartphone when needed.
Despite its compact size, the Fitbit Air packs an array of sensors, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with Afib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages, duration, and more. The battery life of the device can last up to one week, with a fast-charge feature delivering a full day of power in just five minutes.
Google mentions that activity tracking is seamless in Fitbit Air, as it can automatically detect and log common workouts, sending a post-session recap to the Health app.
Users can also begin workouts directly from the Google Health app, follow guided coach-recommended sessions, or even photograph gym equipment or whiteboard circuit routines for the Health Coach to log.
The tracker is available in three interchangeable band styles: Performance Loop Band, Active Band, and Elevated Modern Band. It also comes with a Stephen Curry Special Edition Performance Loop Band, featuring a water-resistant coating and airflow-engineered interior print.