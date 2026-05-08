ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Face-Less Fitness Tracker Fitbit Air And Re-Launches Fitbit App As Google Health

Hyderabad: Google has officially rebranded the Fitbit app as the Google Health app and simultaneously unveiled the Fitbit Air, its smallest and most affordable tracker to date. These announcements mark a step by the tech giant to merge its health and wellness ecosystem as a single platform, powered by Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) mode, Gemini.

The Google Health app will begin rolling out automatically to all existing Fitbit users on May 19. Users are required to take no action, as the app will update in the background, with all existing data transitioning seamlessly. Moreover, Google Fit users will also be invited to migrate their data into the Google Health app later this year.

Fitbit Air: Pricing and Availability

Fitbit Air is compatible with both Android and iOS and is available for pre-order at $99.99 (approximately Rs 9,500), which includes a three-month trial for Google Health Premium. The Special Edition variant is priced at $129.99 (approximately Rs 12,288.29) and will go on sale in the United States (US) on May 26. Accessory bands start from $34.99 (approximately Rs 3,307.70).

A Redesigned App With Four-Tab Navigation

The rebranded app, Google Health, introduces a restructured four-tab layout, including Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health, which offer a clear and intuitive overview of personal wellbeing. Users can customise dashboards on the Today and Health tabs for quick access to preferred metrics.