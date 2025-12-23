ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Emergency Location Service In Android In India: Who Is Eligible To Use This Feature

Hyderabad: Google has introduced the Emergency Location Service (ELS) in India. This feature, developed for Android devices, allows users in an emergency to call or send SMS messages to emergency service providers, including police, healthcare professionals, and firefighters. To share the precise location, ELS in Android uses data from GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks. It can also send additional information, such as the device language and location, with an accuracy of up to 50 metres.

This service is supported by local wireless or emergency infrastructure providers. Google claims that ELS in Android is operational in 60+ countries, helping emergency services respond faster to people in distress.

The tech giant also mentions that Uttar Pradesh (UP) has become the first Indian state to fully operationalise ELS in Android. It has been integrated by the UP Police and is operated by Pert Telecom Solutions Pvt Ltd (PertSol). The new feature is designed to support millions of daily calls and SMS messages under the 112 emergency service across UP

ELS in Android: Eligibility and Where is it useful

Users with smartphones running Android 6 and above are eligible to use this feature. Google notes that during the pilot test in UP, the results were highly encouraging. The system supported over 20 million calls and SMS messages, successfully identifying the caller’s location, even when calls were dropped just seconds after connecting.

The ELS in Android feature is powered by the Android Fusion Location Provider and enhanced with machine learning (ML). This enables it to provide precise locations to emergency services regardless of the caller’s location.