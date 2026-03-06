Google Launches Cinematic Video Overviews In NotebookLM For AI Ultra Subscribers
Google's NotebookLM has introduced Cinematic Video Overviews, generating immersive AI-powered videos from user sources using Gemini, Nano Banana Pro, and Veo 3 models.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced Cinematic Video Overviews into its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered research and note-taking assistant, NotebookLM. The new feature allows users to generate immersive AI-powered videos from their own sources. This marks a significant step, as it replaces the narrated slides format in NotebookLM.
For the unversed, in NotebookLM, narrated slides converted users’ documents into a visual summary. Based on the users’ sources, the AI-powered research and note-taking assistant would create 12-15 slides, including diagrams, quotes, numbers, and images. The slides would also include an AI voiceover narration.
The new feature is available in English for Google AI Ultra subscribers who are 18 years old and above. It is accessible on both the web and mobile versions of the NotebookLM.
Cinematic Video Overviews: How it works
Cinematic Video Overviews generate fluid animations and detailed visuals tailored to the user’s topic. NotebookLM utilises Gemini 3, Nanao Banana Pro, and Veo 3 to create AI-generated videos. When a user accesses the Cinematic Video Overviews feature, Google states that Gemini acts as a creative director across the entire production process. It makes hundreds of structural and stylistic decisions to tell the story in the best way possible, using the sources provided by the user.
Gemini determines the best narrative, visual styles, and format for the research. It even refines its work to maintain consistency.
Cinematic Video Overviews for Pro users
According to an X post shared by NotebookLM’s official handle, the AI-powered research and note-taking assistant will introduce the Cinematic Video Overviews feature to Google AI Pro users. However, the X post does not mention the date and timing of the launch.
Cinematic Video Overviews are officially 100% rolled out to all Ultra users in English!— NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) March 4, 2026
To our faithful Pro users— don't worry, we haven't forgotten about you. You've always been part of our roadmap 😉
No promises on timing yet, but watch this space!
Apart from this, earlier this month, NotebookLM introduced Custom Styles for Infographics. The feature adds 10 preset styles that allow users to change the visual theme and layout of generated infographics. With the help of the Custom Styles for Infographics feature, users can create their own infographics using the 10 preset styles or provide their own text prompts to define a unique style for their source material.
The 10 preset ions include Professional, Sketch, Kawaii, Editorial, 3D Clay, Bento Gold, Bricks, Instructional, Scientific, Anime, and Auto-select.