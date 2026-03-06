ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Cinematic Video Overviews In NotebookLM For AI Ultra Subscribers

Hyderabad: Google has introduced Cinematic Video Overviews into its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered research and note-taking assistant, NotebookLM. The new feature allows users to generate immersive AI-powered videos from their own sources. This marks a significant step, as it replaces the narrated slides format in NotebookLM.

For the unversed, in NotebookLM, narrated slides converted users’ documents into a visual summary. Based on the users’ sources, the AI-powered research and note-taking assistant would create 12-15 slides, including diagrams, quotes, numbers, and images. The slides would also include an AI voiceover narration.

The new feature is available in English for Google AI Ultra subscribers who are 18 years old and above. It is accessible on both the web and mobile versions of the NotebookLM.

Cinematic Video Overviews: How it works