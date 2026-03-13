Gemini In Google Maps Now Allows Users To Ask Complex Questions And Experience 3D Navigation
Ask Maps allows users to ask complex navigation questions and provide conversational answers, while Immersive Navigation provides a 3D view of the surroundings in Maps.
Hyderabad: Google has introduced two new major features into Google Maps that are powered by Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. The features include Ask Maps — a conversational search tool — and a fully redesigned navigation experience called Immersive Navigation. Google highlights that this is the most significant update in more than ten years, and can fundamentally change “what a map can do.”
The Ask Maps feature will be gradually rolled out in India and the United States (US) for both Android and iOS devices. The desktop version of this feature will be rolled out soon. Meanwhile, the Immersive Navigation feature starts rolling out today in the US, with its availability expanding gradually over the coming months to eligible Android and iOS devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in (also known as Android Automotive OS).
Ask Maps in Google Maps
The Ask Maps feature allows users to ask complex, real-world questions directly within Google Maps and receive personalised contextual answers. Rather than sifting through reviews and listings manually, users can now ask questions such as "Is there a public tennis court with lights that I can use tonight?" or “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” They just have to tap the “Ask Map” button to receive a personalised response alongside a customised map of options.
With the help of this feature, users who are planning a trip can receive clear directions, Estimated Time of Arrival (ETAs), and insider tips from real people, which may suggest how to find a hidden hiking trail or get a free entry ticket.
Google mentions that the Ask Maps feature analyses data from more than 300 million places and reviews contributed by a community of over 500 million users.
Responses are personalised based on users' saved locations and search history. For instance, if a user wants to find a cosy-looking restaurant for a group of four, the Ask Maps feature automatically shows a tailored search result according to their dietary preferences and their companions' travel routes.
The feature also enables users to act on recommendations directly. Actions such as booking restaurant reservations, saving places to lists, sharing options with friends, and starting navigation, all can be done within the same interface
Immersive Navigation in Google Maps
The Immersive Navigation feature completely changes the navigation experience in Google Maps by introducing a vivid 3D view, reflecting real-world surroundings, such as buildings, overpasses, and terrain. This 3D view highlights critical road details like lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs to help users take turns and road merges confidently. Gemini AI models analyse details using Street View imagery and aerial photography to create accurate, up-to-date visuals of landmarks, lanes, and other critical road details.
The Immersive Navigation feature also introduces smarter route guidance. Maps now offers a broader view of upcoming roads, with smart zooming and transparent building overlays to help drivers anticipate tricky turns and lane changes. Voice guidance has been made more conversational, with directions phrased naturally rather than in standard turn-by-turn commands. Drivers will also be informed of tradeoffs between alternate routes — such as a longer journey with lighter traffic versus a faster toll road — and alerted to real-time disruptions, including roadworks and collisions.
Google says its community of drivers contributes more than ten million such updates every day, with Maps processing over five million traffic changes per second globally.
The new feature allows users to highlight building entrances, nearby parking, and the correct side of the street on Maps, guiding them from their final turn to the front door when approaching their destination.