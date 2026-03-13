ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini In Google Maps Now Allows Users To Ask Complex Questions And Experience 3D Navigation

The Ask Maps feature will be rolled out in India and the US, while the Immersive Navigation is initially avaialble in the US. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced two new major features into Google Maps that are powered by Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. The features include Ask Maps — a conversational search tool — and a fully redesigned navigation experience called Immersive Navigation. Google highlights that this is the most significant update in more than ten years, and can fundamentally change “what a map can do.”

The Ask Maps feature will be gradually rolled out in India and the United States (US) for both Android and iOS devices. The desktop version of this feature will be rolled out soon. Meanwhile, the Immersive Navigation feature starts rolling out today in the US, with its availability expanding gradually over the coming months to eligible Android and iOS devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in (also known as Android Automotive OS).

Ask Maps in Google Maps

The Ask Maps feature allows users to ask complex, real-world questions directly within Google Maps and receive personalised contextual answers. Rather than sifting through reviews and listings manually, users can now ask questions such as "Is there a public tennis court with lights that I can use tonight?" or “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” They just have to tap the “Ask Map” button to receive a personalised response alongside a customised map of options.

With the help of this feature, users who are planning a trip can receive clear directions, Estimated Time of Arrival (ETAs), and insider tips from real people, which may suggest how to find a hidden hiking trail or get a free entry ticket.