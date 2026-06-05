ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launched Search Profiles To Help Publishers And Creators Make Their Content More Discoverable

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new dedicated feature, Search Profile, for publishers and creators in the United States (US). It allows them to shape how they appear on Google Search and make their content more discoverable to a wider audience. The new feature provides a centralised, shareable space where publishers and creators can highlight their authentic, latest articles, videos, and social media posts.

Search Profile allows people to easily follow sources directly from publishers and creators' profiles, so that their content will appear on Google Discover, a personalised feed present on the home screen of the Google app.

The new feature can be accessed on mobile through a creator or publisher's knowledge panel, by tapping a publisher or creator's name on Discover, or via a direct URL. It is worth noting that Google will expand the Search Profile feature to more publishers and creators with new capabilities around the world to make it more useful.

Eligibility to create a Search Profile

Search Profile is currently limited to those publishers and creators who have a "sizable following" on at least one major social or video platform, like YouTube, Instagram, X, or TikTok. Google, in its Search Help page, has mentioned the minimum number of subscribers required to be eligible to create a Search Profile.

Publishers and creators must have the following minimum number of subscribers on any one of the platforms:

YouTube: 100,000

Instagram: 100,000

X: 100,000

TikTok: 300,000

Along with this, the eligible parties must be at least 18 years old, and their content must meet Google's policy guidelines to create a Search Profile. Once the profile is created, they can customise it with an avatar, biography, website links, social media handles, video platform accounts, and other relevant content.

Moreover, the creation of a Search Profile may trigger the creation of a knowledge panel for eligible publishers and creators. Google mentions that those people who already have a knowledge panel will see it enhanced with an updated avatar, their latest content, and a direct link to their new profile.

For the unversed, Knowledge panels are the information boxes that appear on the right side of Google when a user searches for a person, place, organisation, or thing. Google pulls information from its Knowledge Graph to provide a quick summary of what it knows about that topic.