Google Launched Search Profiles To Help Publishers And Creators Make Their Content More Discoverable
Google has launched Search profiles, a new feature allowing publishers and creators to manage their presence on Search, showcase content, and grow their audience.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new dedicated feature, Search Profile, for publishers and creators in the United States (US). It allows them to shape how they appear on Google Search and make their content more discoverable to a wider audience. The new feature provides a centralised, shareable space where publishers and creators can highlight their authentic, latest articles, videos, and social media posts.
Search Profile allows people to easily follow sources directly from publishers and creators' profiles, so that their content will appear on Google Discover, a personalised feed present on the home screen of the Google app.
The new feature can be accessed on mobile through a creator or publisher's knowledge panel, by tapping a publisher or creator's name on Discover, or via a direct URL. It is worth noting that Google will expand the Search Profile feature to more publishers and creators with new capabilities around the world to make it more useful.
We're launching Search profiles, a new way for publishers and creators to shape their presence on Search. Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across social media, video and news platforms, and help audiences find accurate and up-to-date…— News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) June 4, 2026
Eligibility to create a Search Profile
Search Profile is currently limited to those publishers and creators who have a "sizable following" on at least one major social or video platform, like YouTube, Instagram, X, or TikTok. Google, in its Search Help page, has mentioned the minimum number of subscribers required to be eligible to create a Search Profile.
Publishers and creators must have the following minimum number of subscribers on any one of the platforms:
- YouTube: 100,000
- Instagram: 100,000
- X: 100,000
- TikTok: 300,000
Along with this, the eligible parties must be at least 18 years old, and their content must meet Google's policy guidelines to create a Search Profile. Once the profile is created, they can customise it with an avatar, biography, website links, social media handles, video platform accounts, and other relevant content.
Moreover, the creation of a Search Profile may trigger the creation of a knowledge panel for eligible publishers and creators. Google mentions that those people who already have a knowledge panel will see it enhanced with an updated avatar, their latest content, and a direct link to their new profile.
For the unversed, Knowledge panels are the information boxes that appear on the right side of Google when a user searches for a person, place, organisation, or thing. Google pulls information from its Knowledge Graph to provide a quick summary of what it knows about that topic.
@Google’s making it easier for creators to shape their presence on Search. New Search profiles give you a central, customizable place to showcase your latest social posts, videos and links. pic.twitter.com/wm9sfhxfOU— Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) June 4, 2026
How to Set Up a Google Search Profile
Step 1: Go to profile.google.com/claim.
Step 2: Sign in to the Google Account you want to use for your profile.
Tip: If you have a YouTube channel, use the same account. You can also sign in to a YouTube channel you manage.
Step 3: Sign in to at least one content platform account that meets the minimum follower requirement.
Step 4: If an unclaimed profile is already linked to that account, Google will notify you. You can claim it, but first review the other accounts linked to that profile.
Step 5: Optional: Add more content platform accounts to your profile.
Step 6: Your profile handle will match the handle of your most-followed linked account. If that handle is taken, Google will use the next most-followed one.
Step 7: Click Create Profile.
Meanwhile, if a publisher or creator has already created a Search Profile, they can check for the same by following the steps below:
Step 1: Go to profile.google.com. Make sure you’re signed in to the Google Account you use for your creator work.
Step 2: Or, go to Google Search and search for your name or creator handle.
Step 3: If a knowledge panel appears for you, click *More* next to it, then click *View Search Profile*.
Step 4: If you have more than one online persona – like a personal brand and a podcast – repeat this check for each one. Google may have made a separate profile for each.