ETV Bharat / technology

Google Labs Launches CC, An AI Agent Built To Help Families

Google says the CC AI agent will be available for users aged 18 and above on web and mobile. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

CC was originally launched as a personal agent to help individuals plan their day, and became popular enough among early users that it was added to the Gemini App in May as Daily Brief. However, many users asked for a version that could help manage an entire household, given how much coordination is often needed across school schedules, sports practices, bills, and meal planning.

CC is currently an early experiment from Google Labs, available on web and mobile for users aged 18 and above in the United States (US) with a personal Google account. Existing users will be invited to upgrade via email, while new users can join a waitlist to gain access.

Hyderabad: Google Labs has introduced a new version of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent, CC, designed specifically to help families manage household logistics. The update allows up to six household members to collaborate with the agent, sharing information and coordinating daily tasks in one place.

To meet this demand, CC now has its own Google account, giving it a distinct identity along with clear permission settings. Each household member controls what information they share with CC, such as emails from a child's school, a local swimming centre, or the vet. CC then organises this shared information into a daily summary and connects with Calendar and Tasks to help reduce the time families spend on logistics.

How CC helps families save time?

Google says each morning, CC sends a shared "Your Day Ahead" summary, giving every household member a clear view of daily schedules, pending tasks, and what CC has already completed. This means logistical information is no longer limited to just one person's inbox or memory.

CC also automatically tracks important dates and to-do items, updating a shared family calendar and task list as circumstances change. Beyond scheduling, the agent can help complete everyday logistical tasks, such as filling out permission slips, creating school supply lists, or planning weekly meals, and it can ask for missing details to improve future assistance.

Privacy and control

Despite its expanded role, Google says users remain in control of what CC can see and do. CC only interacts with confirmed group members and will not share information outside the household without permission. Each member can adjust what they share at any time, and can automatically forward selected email senders, such as a child's school, directly to CC.

Users can also send one-off information, such as a photo of a party invite or practice schedule, for CC to update the calendar accordingly. CC connects with everyday Google tools, including Gmail, Chat, Docs and Calendar, and runs on its own secure cloud system powered by Google's Antigravity agent framework and Gemini models. Over time, it also builds a shared memory of household preferences, such as favourite restaurants, while keeping personal details, like individual dietary needs, separate.