Google Introduces Split View, PDF Annotations, And Save To Drive Chrome Features To Boost Productivity

With the release of these features, the Mountain View-based tech giant aims to make users' Chrome experience as helpful as possible.

Google confirmed that all three features are rolling out gradually to the latest desktop version of Chrome. As they are part of a phased-out rollout, it may take some time to reach all users.

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new set of productivity-focused updates to its Chrome browser. It includes Split View, PDF annotations, and the Save to Google Drive feature. These features are developed to help both everyday and enterprise users work more efficiently without leaving the browser window.

The Split View feature allows users to view two tabs simultaneously within a single Chrome window. Instead of manually resizing separate browser windows, users can simply right-click on any tab and select Split View to pair it with another open tab. Chrome then automatically arranges both pages evenly across the screen, making it easier to compare documents, reference notes when drafting content, or run multiple web applications at once.

PDF annotations

Google Chrome's built-in PDF viewer has now been upgraded with annotation capabilities. When opening a PDF in the browser, users will see a dedicated annotation toolbar that enables them to highlight text, add comments, draw on the document, and perform basic mark-up — all without needing to download the file first.

Google Chrome's Split View feature (Image Credit: Google)

Save to Google Drive

The Save to Google Drive feature, now available directly within Chrome, allows users to store files and PDFs to their linked Drive account in just a few clicks. Saved content is automatically organised into a dedicated "Save from Chrome" folder, making it accessible across devices whilst reducing the need for local storage.

Alongside this, Google has launched a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered feature, Photoshoot, in Pomelli (Google’s free marketing platform). The feature allows small and medium-sized businesses to turn normal product images into professional studio-quality photos via Gemini Nano Banana. In addition, the tech giant also announced the release of the Gemini 3.1 Pro AI model across all its consumer and developer products. The model is said to be smarter than its predecessor, Gemini 3 Pro, and handle complex problem-solving tasks much better.