Google Introduces Project Genie, An Interactive AI World Generating Model: How It Works, Limitations

Now available in Google Labs, Project Genie is accessible to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the United States (US), aged 18 and above. The Google AI Ultra Plan costs $249.99 per month in the US and Rs 24,500 per month in India.

DeepMind first previewed Genie 3, its general-purpose world model, in August last year. Even in its early stage, testers were able to generate diverse and interactive AI environments. Project Genie is a prototype web application that is powered by Genie 3, Nano Banan Pro, and Gemini, enabling users to create, explore, and remix interactive AI worlds.

Project Genie’s AI experiences are based on three core capabilities: World sketching, World exploration, and World remixing.

World sketching: This functionality allows users to create their characters and worlds using text or image (AI-generated or uploaded) prompts. It also enables them to define their AI-generated world the way they want to explore it — from walking to riding, flying to driving, and anything beyond. For more precise control, DeepMind has integrated the World Sketching feature with Nano Banana Pro, which allows users to edit images of the AI world according to their preference. They can also define the perspective of their character, meaning whether it should have a first-person or third-person view.

World exploration: This feature turns a user’s AI world into a navigable environment. As they go, Project Genie generates the path ahead in real time based on their actions. With this feature, a user can also adjust the camera as they explore the AI world.

World remixing: Users can modify or change the existing AI world as per their liking. For instance, if a user wants a fox play cricket in a barnyard instead of a human, Project Genie can instantly change the human character into a fox. It is worth noting that users can download videos of their AI worlds and explorations.

Project Genie: Limitations

Although Project Genie generates diverse and interactive AI worlds, its AI model, Genie 3, is in its early research stage. It has the following limitations: