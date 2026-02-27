ETV Bharat / technology

Nano Banana 2: Google Introduces New AI Image Generation Model That Offers Accurate Visuals Quickly

Hyderabad: Google has launched its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generation and editing model, Nano Banana 2, in India and global markets. It is powered by the company’s Gemini 3.1 Flash Image model. Google mentions that the new AI image generation tool combines Nano Banana Pro’s intelligence and visual quality, and Gemini Flash’s rapid editing capabilities.

The Mountain View-based tech giant mentions that the Nano Banana 2 AI model has been rolled out across various Google products, including the Gemini app, Search, AI Studio, Gemini API, Google Cloud, Flow, and Google Ads.

In addition, the company has paired its SynthD technology with interoperable C2PA Content Credentials. Google also mentioned that it will soon integrate C2PA verification into the Gemini app.

Nano Banana 2: What’s new?

The Nano Banana 2 offers Gemini Flash’s high-speed intelligence for visual generation, allowing users to make rapid edits and changes. Google highlights that Nano Banana 2 utilises the Gemini AI model’s real-world knowledge base, real-time information, and images from web searches to deliver accurate renders of specific objects. This allows the new AI image generator to create visually appealing and accurate infographics, data visualisation, and turn notes into diagrams. The Nano Banana 2 enables users to generate accurate, legible text for marketing mockups or greeting cards. Users can also translate and localise text within an image, which can be shared with others.

The AI Image generation model features several notable upgrades over its predecessors, Nano Banana and Nano Banana Pro. Users can maintain consistent character likenesses across up to five subjects and preserve the fidelity of up to 14 objects within a single workflow. This makes Nano Banana 2 ideal for storyboarding and narrative content. The AI image generator features enhanced instruction following, which allows it to follow more strictly to complex requests and produce results that users desire.