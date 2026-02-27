Nano Banana 2: Google Introduces New AI Image Generation Model That Offers Accurate Visuals Quickly
Google has launched Nano Banana 2, its fastest AI image model yet, combining advanced intelligence with studio-quality visuals across Search, Gemini, and Google Ads.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google has launched its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) image generation and editing model, Nano Banana 2, in India and global markets. It is powered by the company’s Gemini 3.1 Flash Image model. Google mentions that the new AI image generation tool combines Nano Banana Pro’s intelligence and visual quality, and Gemini Flash’s rapid editing capabilities.
The Mountain View-based tech giant mentions that the Nano Banana 2 AI model has been rolled out across various Google products, including the Gemini app, Search, AI Studio, Gemini API, Google Cloud, Flow, and Google Ads.
In addition, the company has paired its SynthD technology with interoperable C2PA Content Credentials. Google also mentioned that it will soon integrate C2PA verification into the Gemini app.
Nano Banana 2: What’s new?
The Nano Banana 2 offers Gemini Flash’s high-speed intelligence for visual generation, allowing users to make rapid edits and changes. Google highlights that Nano Banana 2 utilises the Gemini AI model’s real-world knowledge base, real-time information, and images from web searches to deliver accurate renders of specific objects. This allows the new AI image generator to create visually appealing and accurate infographics, data visualisation, and turn notes into diagrams. The Nano Banana 2 enables users to generate accurate, legible text for marketing mockups or greeting cards. Users can also translate and localise text within an image, which can be shared with others.
The AI Image generation model features several notable upgrades over its predecessors, Nano Banana and Nano Banana Pro. Users can maintain consistent character likenesses across up to five subjects and preserve the fidelity of up to 14 objects within a single workflow. This makes Nano Banana 2 ideal for storyboarding and narrative content. The AI image generator features enhanced instruction following, which allows it to follow more strictly to complex requests and produce results that users desire.
It also supports various aspect ratios and resolutions ranging from 512px to 4K, offering sharp visuals from a vertical social media post to a wide-screen backdrop. Nano Banana 2 offers richer textures, sharper details, and vibrant lightning while maintaining high-quality aesthetics at a faster rate, compared to its predecessors.
Nano Banana 2: Availability, language support
The Nano Banana 2 is available in 141 countries, including India, the US, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Japan, and more. It supports 18 languages, which include Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Dutch, English, French, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malayalam, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Urdu, and Vietnamese.
Nano Banana 2: How can Google AI Pro and Ultra users access it?
Nano Banana 2 will be offered as the default AI image generation model for all users in the Gemini app. Existing Google AI Pro and Ultra users will retain access to Nano Banana Pro for specialised tasks in the Gemini app. It is accessible via the three-dot regeneration menu within the app.
Nano Banana 2: Enhanced SynthID and C2PA integration
Alongside the Nano Banana 2 model, Google highlighted that it continues to develop its content provenance tools. The company has paired the SynthID technology with interoperable C2PA Content Credentials to all its AI-generated content.
Google mentions that its SynthID watermarking technology, which embeds invisible markers into AI-generated content, has now been used more than 20 million times via the Gemini app since its launch in November. Google also confirms that it will soon introduce C2PA Content Credentials verification to the Gemini app, providing users with greater transparency about whether and how AI was used in the creation of an image.