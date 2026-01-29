Google Introduces Mock Tests For JEE Main On Gemini, Will Arrive Soon In AI Mode As Well
To access JEE Main mock exams, aspirants simply need to type “I want to take a JEE Main mock test” in the Gemini app.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for JEE Main aspirants. The company has launched full-length practice tests for JEE Main on the Gemini app. It added that these tests will soon be available in AI mode in Search as well.
The Mountain View-based tech giant has collaborated with education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360 to create carefully verified practice tests for this competitive exam. Google says these mock tests are designed to mimic the real test, so aspirants can gain a realistic idea of what to expect and prepare accordingly.
How to get the JEE Main mock test using the Gemini app?
Within the Gemini app, a user can simply prompt, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test”, and then go through a quick test or quiz. Once completed, Gemini will provide immediate feedback highlighting the areas where the aspirant excelled and where they need to improve.
Users can ask the AI chatbot to provide correct answers to the questions or topics they don't understand. Google mentions that Gemini will help aspirants by drafting a customised study plan, so they can perform well with confidence in their entrance exam.
JEE aspirants can create comprehensive study guides and interactive quizzes with the Canvas tool in AI Mode in Search, a dynamic side panel that helps users to create and refine documents, plans and more. To make study guides and interactive quizzes, aspirants need to specify what they want to create.
Google highlights that AI Mode will collect all relevant information from the web and the aspirant’s uploaded files, such as their class notes, for additional context to help the tool create the guide or quiz they need. These materials can be further refined via follow-up questions to adjust the depth, complexity, focus, or format of the practice papers until they match the exact requirements.
Similar to the Gemini, AI Mode will allow aspirants to receive feedback on how to improve for the exam, along with deeper insights into the correct answer.
Google introduces AI tools for teachers
Along with JEE Mains practice papers, Google has launched several AI tools in the Classroom platform to help teachers and students elevate their online classroom experience.
In Google Classroom, teachers can draft assignments and summarise student progress using a specific class context with the help of Gemini. Both students and teachers can now record audio, attach video, and share their screen directly in Classroom assignments, announcements, and feedback.
Teachers will soon be able to receive AI insights on how their students are progressing and receive AI-powered email summarisation in Gmail and AI image generation in Slides. Teachers can create custom AI agents for complex workflows in Google Workspace Studio.
Google focuses on security and responsible AI usage
Google says that as AI and education technology continue to evolve, it is essential to create a safe and trustworthy learning environment. To maintain this, the tech giant highlighted that teachers can use the SynthID tool—the invisible digital watermark—to verify whether an image or a video was created or edited using Google AI. To do so, Google says that teachers simply need to upload the media to the Gemini app and ask whether the content is AI-generated.