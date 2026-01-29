ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces Mock Tests For JEE Main On Gemini, Will Arrive Soon In AI Mode As Well

JEE Main practice tests are available in a quick quiz format in the AI mode in Search. ( Google )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for JEE Main aspirants. The company has launched full-length practice tests for JEE Main on the Gemini app. It added that these tests will soon be available in AI mode in Search as well.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has collaborated with education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360 to create carefully verified practice tests for this competitive exam. Google says these mock tests are designed to mimic the real test, so aspirants can gain a realistic idea of what to expect and prepare accordingly.

How to get the JEE Main mock test using the Gemini app?

Within the Gemini app, a user can simply prompt, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test”, and then go through a quick test or quiz. Once completed, Gemini will provide immediate feedback highlighting the areas where the aspirant excelled and where they need to improve.

Google has collaborated with education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360 to create vetted practice tests for JEE Main. (Image Credit: Google via X)

Users can ask the AI chatbot to provide correct answers to the questions or topics they don't understand. Google mentions that Gemini will help aspirants by drafting a customised study plan, so they can perform well with confidence in their entrance exam.

JEE aspirants can create comprehensive study guides and interactive quizzes with the Canvas tool in AI Mode in Search, a dynamic side panel that helps users to create and refine documents, plans and more. To make study guides and interactive quizzes, aspirants need to specify what they want to create.