ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces HOPE, A New AI Model That Promotes Continual Learning

The HOPE AI model is said to be better than the exisiting Gemini 2.5 AI model. ( Image Credit: Google Research )

Hyderabad: Google has developed a new machine learning (ML) model, HOPE, which has a self-modifying architecture. It is said to be better at long-contextual memory management than Google’s existing Gemini 2.5 AI model.

According to Google Research, ML scientists have been struggling to create an AI model that could learn and remember new things without forgetting old ones. This process is called continual learning, which the human brain is good at, as it does with the help of a neuroscience term called neuroplasticity. It is a process through which an individual's brain can form and reorganise brain cell connections that help in learning new things without forgetting the old ones.

Neuroplasticity helps human beings to efficiently adapt and respond to new situations. This is absent in current AI models. Large language models (LLMs) have limited memory and cannot learn new things without forgetting old ones. So, to solve this, ML researchers have created the HOPE architecture that supports Nested learning.

What is Nested Learning?