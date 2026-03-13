ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces Groundsource AI Methodology To Predict Urban Flash Floods: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Groundsource, a new AI-powered methodology that aims to help predict flash floods before they happen. According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), flash floods are responsible for about 85 per cent of flood-related fatalities worldwide.

Striking within just six hours of intense rainfall, they can transform city streets into raging rivers and claim more than 5,000 lives each year, making them among the deadliest natural disasters globally, Google said, highlighting the importance of early warning systems (EWS) for keeping communities safe and informed. However, the lack of high-fidelity data for certain disasters like flash floods simply did not exist, preventing the development of predictive AI models.

Regions in the world covered by Groundsource AI model. (Google Research Blog)

This is where Groundsource comes into the picture, as it transforms public information into a high-quality record of historical disaster data. Using this technology, Google has developed Urban Flash Flood forecasts, which are now available on Flood Hub along with the tech giant's existing riverine flood forecasts. The Urban Flash Floods model and dataset also join the Google Earth AI family of geospatial models and datasets.