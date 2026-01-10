ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces AI Overviews For Gmail Alongside AI Inbox, Suggested Replies, And More

Hyderabad: Google is supercharging Gmail with Gemini 3. It has announced loads of new features, including AI Overviews for Gmail, helping users find relevant information using simple commands, whether it is to make sense of a convoluted email thread or to hunt for an old document. It is also introducing AI Inbox, designed to filter the clutter, enabling you to focus on the important emails.

Additionally, it is rolling out the Help Me Write tool to everyone, allowing users to polish emails or draft them from scratch. It is also adding new Suggested Replies as an improved version of Smart Replies, offering relevant, one-click responses based on context—in the writing style of the user. Notably, there is also a new Proofread feature for advanced grammar, tone, and style check, but it is limited to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

AI Overviews for Gmail

Gmail has lots of features that allow power users to easily find the right emails. However, this could be overwhelming for some users, especially if they are rummaging through years-old conversations. To make the experience better, Google is introducing AI Overviews to Gmail, which works the same way it does in Google Search. Users need to type their query in the search bar and get their answer.