Google Introduces AI Overviews For Gmail Alongside AI Inbox, Suggested Replies, And More
The newly introduced AI features are expected to make Gmail better at finding and filtering information as well as drafting a reply.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is supercharging Gmail with Gemini 3. It has announced loads of new features, including AI Overviews for Gmail, helping users find relevant information using simple commands, whether it is to make sense of a convoluted email thread or to hunt for an old document. It is also introducing AI Inbox, designed to filter the clutter, enabling you to focus on the important emails.
Additionally, it is rolling out the Help Me Write tool to everyone, allowing users to polish emails or draft them from scratch. It is also adding new Suggested Replies as an improved version of Smart Replies, offering relevant, one-click responses based on context—in the writing style of the user. Notably, there is also a new Proofread feature for advanced grammar, tone, and style check, but it is limited to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
AI Overviews for Gmail
Gmail has lots of features that allow power users to easily find the right emails. However, this could be overwhelming for some users, especially if they are rummaging through years-old conversations. To make the experience better, Google is introducing AI Overviews to Gmail, which works the same way it does in Google Search. Users need to type their query in the search bar and get their answer.
AI Overviews can turn information into answers without requiring you to hunt. For email threads with dozens of replies, it can synthesise the entire conversation into a concise summary of key points. Also, you can ask it questions about your inbox, and it will generate a simple AI Overview with the answer. Instead of searching for keywords or digging through really old emails, you can use natural language to find what you need.
AI Inbox to filter the clutter
An email inbox can be a crowded space for some, with dozens of emails pouring in from all directions. However, only a few of them require your attention and deserve to be opened. The new AI Inbox aims to fix the problem by allowing you to focus on what is most important. It is like having a personalised briefing which offers highlighting to-dos and lets you catch up on what matters.
AI Inbox can prioritise and identify VIPs based on signals like who you email frequently, those in your contacts list, and relationships it can infer from message content.
While this may raise some alarms, Google says that the analysis happens securely, without diving into the details. It has started to test the AI Inbox feature with a limited set of users and plans to expand it in the coming months.