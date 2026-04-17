Google Introduces AI Mode In Chrome, Adds Side-by-Side Windows And Tab Search
Google Chrome’s new AI Mode introduces side-by-side browsing and tab search, hoping to streamline research and reduce constant tab switching.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: If you are one of the 3 billion+ Chrome users, you may have noticed a new element at the tab strip, inviting you to "Ask Gemini". While this allows you to call upon Gemini in Chrome to help you with any request related to the current tab you're working on, Google probably thinks it is not enough. This is why it is now introducing AI Mode in Chrome, which aims to eliminate the constant need to hop tabs by introducing two new capabilities.
Side-by-side window in AI Mode
Earlier, when users clicked on any link in AI Mode, it opened the page in a new tab, requiring users to switch back and forth to complete their research. Google is changing this by allowing the Chrome browser to open the webpage in a side window while you are using the AI Mode. The tech giant says that it will make it much easier to visit relevant websites, without losing sight of AI Mode to compare details and ask follow-up questions.
Giving an example, Google says that if someone is shopping for a coffee maker that fits in a cosy apartment and can make lattes, they can just head to AI Mode in Search, describe what they are looking for, and they will get a range of options that fit their criteria. If they see a model they like, they open the retailer’s site alongside AI Mode and ask specific questions, such as how easy it is to clean. The tech giant adds that using context from the page and from across the web, AI Mode helps people find relevant information with ease.
Google says that early testers loved the feature for its convenience of not having to constantly switch tabs to get help with a comprehensive article or a long video. "And they found that having both Search and the web side-by-side helped them stay focused on their tasks while exploring useful web pages," it adds.
Search across recent tabs
With AI Mode in Chrome, Google is also adding the capability to search across Chrome tabs. On desktop or mobile, users can use the “plus” menu in the search box (or within AI Mode) to add recent tabs to their search. It also allows a combination of different inputs—tabs, images, or files like PDFs—in the AI Mode queries.
Giving an example, Google says that if you’re researching hiking trails, you can include those open tabs and then ask for similar kid‑friendly trails in another location.
Additionally, tools like Canvas and image creation in AI Mode are now accessible via the new plus menu in Chrome.