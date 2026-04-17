ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces AI Mode In Chrome, Adds Side-by-Side Windows And Tab Search

Hyderabad: If you are one of the 3 billion+ Chrome users, you may have noticed a new element at the tab strip, inviting you to "Ask Gemini". While this allows you to call upon Gemini in Chrome to help you with any request related to the current tab you're working on, Google probably thinks it is not enough. This is why it is now introducing AI Mode in Chrome, which aims to eliminate the constant need to hop tabs by introducing two new capabilities.

Side-by-side window in AI Mode

Earlier, when users clicked on any link in AI Mode, it opened the page in a new tab, requiring users to switch back and forth to complete their research. Google is changing this by allowing the Chrome browser to open the webpage in a side window while you are using the AI Mode. The tech giant says that it will make it much easier to visit relevant websites, without losing sight of AI Mode to compare details and ask follow-up questions.

Giving an example, Google says that if someone is shopping for a coffee maker that fits in a cosy apartment and can make lattes, they can just head to AI Mode in Search, describe what they are looking for, and they will get a range of options that fit their criteria. If they see a model they like, they open the retailer’s site alongside AI Mode and ask specific questions, such as how easy it is to clean. The tech giant adds that using context from the page and from across the web, AI Mode helps people find relevant information with ease.