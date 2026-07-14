Google Introduces AI Disclosure Labels For Ads Across Search, YouTube And Discover
Google rolls out AI disclosure labels for ads across Search, YouTube and Discover, letting users identify AI-generated or edited advertising content.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out new transparency measures for advertisements (ads) created or edited using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), making it easier for users to identify AI-generated ad content across Search, YouTube and Discover.
The update introduces a "How this ad was made" section within the My Ad Center panel, accessible via the three-dot menu or information icon on supported ads, and is available to users globally.
How the disclosure system works?
Advertisers using Google's built-in generative AI tools will have disclosures applied automatically within the My Ad Center panel. Those using third-party AI tools can indicate AI usage through a new disclosure control.
Depending on local regulations, AI labels may also appear directly on the ads themselves, either automatically or when advertisers activate the disclosure control. Notably, campaigns targeting the European Union, India and New York will display visible AI labels directly on ads containing AI-generated or AI-edited assets, in line with regional rules requiring disclosure of synthetic content.
How to setup AI labels
Advertisers can manage AI labels during campaign creation by selecting relevant assets and choosing "Manage AI label," then marking each one as either created or edited with AI, or not labelled.
For existing campaigns, labels can be added by visiting Asset Studio under the Tools menu, selecting Asset Library, opening an asset's details page, and applying the appropriate label.
When generating new AI assets, advertisers will receive an in-product prompt to "Review assets," where a table lists assets with an undesignated "AI label" column. Selecting an asset allows advertisers to apply or skip the label via a pop-up.
How to apply custom AI labels
Advertisers using external design tools can apply their own AI labels, which Google has confirmed will not breach its policies on text overlays or watermarks.
To avoid labels being trimmed during ad rendering, Google advises keeping labels outside a 5.5 per cent margin around the image's perimeter and opting out of image enhancement features that could crop them. Relevant controls include Asset Enhancements for Display and Performance Max campaigns, and Adaptive Layouts for Demand Gen campaigns.
The update builds on Google's existing AI transparency efforts, including SynthID markers for identifying AI-generated content and mandatory disclosure rules for synthetic or digitally altered election advertisements, introduced in 2023.
Google mentioned that its standard advertising policies, advertiser verification processes, and restrictions on misleading or deceptive content will continue to apply regardless of whether AI tools are used in creating advertisements.