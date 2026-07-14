ETV Bharat / technology

Google Introduces AI Disclosure Labels For Ads Across Search, YouTube And Discover

Google AI Disclosure Labels enables users to easily identity ads that are generated or edited using Generative AI. ( Image Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out new transparency measures for advertisements (ads) created or edited using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), making it easier for users to identify AI-generated ad content across Search, YouTube and Discover.

The update introduces a "How this ad was made" section within the My Ad Center panel, accessible via the three-dot menu or information icon on supported ads, and is available to users globally.

How the disclosure system works?

Advertisers using Google's built-in generative AI tools will have disclosures applied automatically within the My Ad Center panel. Those using third-party AI tools can indicate AI usage through a new disclosure control.

Depending on local regulations, AI labels may also appear directly on the ads themselves, either automatically or when advertisers activate the disclosure control. Notably, campaigns targeting the European Union, India and New York will display visible AI labels directly on ads containing AI-generated or AI-edited assets, in line with regional rules requiring disclosure of synthetic content.

How to setup AI labels

Advertisers can manage AI labels during campaign creation by selecting relevant assets and choosing "Manage AI label," then marking each one as either created or edited with AI, or not labelled.