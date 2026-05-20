ETV Bharat / technology

Google I/O 2026: Everything Announced From Gemini 3.5 Flash And Agentic Search To Smart Glasses

Hyderabad: Google kicked off its annual developer conference for 2026, I/O 2026, on Tuesday, May 19, with a keynote presentation. It unveiled a broad range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) updates across Google’s products. During the keynote presentation, chief executive Sundar Pichai revealed that the company now processes more than 3.2 quadrillion tokens per month, which is a sevenfold increase from the same period last year. He said, the figure reflects the scale at which users, developers, and enterprises are adopting AI across Google's products.

Pichai noted that more than 8.5 million developers now build with Google's models monthly, while over 375 Google Cloud customers each processed more than one trillion tokens in the past 12 months.

Gemini 3.5 Flash and Gemini Omni

Google introduced the Gemini 3.5 Flash, its latest AI model, which is now available globally across Google's products and APIs. The company described the AI model as four times faster than comparable frontier models and capable of delivering frontier-level performance at less than half the cost. The Mountain View-based tech giant also mentioned that a more powerful Gemini 3.5 Pro model is expected to follow next month.

Alongside Flash, Google launched Gemini Omni, a new multimodal video generation model capable of accepting video, image, text, and audio inputs within a single prompt. Its first model in the family, Gemini Omni Flash, is now available in the Gemini app, Google Flow, and YouTube Shorts, with API access for developers coming in the weeks ahead.

Gemini Spark: A Personal AI Agent

Google introduced Gemini Spark as its new personal AI agent, running on dedicated Google Cloud virtual machines around the clock. Powered by Gemini 3.5 and the Antigravity platform, Spark can perform long-running tasks in the background without requiring a device to remain active. It will integrate initially with Google's own tools, with third-party support via MCP coming in the weeks ahead.

Gemini Spark will be rolled out in the beta version for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week.

Search Goes Agentic