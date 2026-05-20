Google I/O 2026: Everything Announced From Gemini 3.5 Flash And Agentic Search To Smart Glasses
Google's I/O 2026 keynote delivered a range of AI updates across Search, Gemini, and Workspace, alongside new models, personal agents, and Android XR smart glasses.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: Google kicked off its annual developer conference for 2026, I/O 2026, on Tuesday, May 19, with a keynote presentation. It unveiled a broad range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) updates across Google’s products. During the keynote presentation, chief executive Sundar Pichai revealed that the company now processes more than 3.2 quadrillion tokens per month, which is a sevenfold increase from the same period last year. He said, the figure reflects the scale at which users, developers, and enterprises are adopting AI across Google's products.
Pichai noted that more than 8.5 million developers now build with Google's models monthly, while over 375 Google Cloud customers each processed more than one trillion tokens in the past 12 months.
Gemini 3.5 Flash and Gemini Omni
Google introduced the Gemini 3.5 Flash, its latest AI model, which is now available globally across Google's products and APIs. The company described the AI model as four times faster than comparable frontier models and capable of delivering frontier-level performance at less than half the cost. The Mountain View-based tech giant also mentioned that a more powerful Gemini 3.5 Pro model is expected to follow next month.
Alongside Flash, Google launched Gemini Omni, a new multimodal video generation model capable of accepting video, image, text, and audio inputs within a single prompt. Its first model in the family, Gemini Omni Flash, is now available in the Gemini app, Google Flow, and YouTube Shorts, with API access for developers coming in the weeks ahead.
Gemini Spark: A Personal AI Agent
Google introduced Gemini Spark as its new personal AI agent, running on dedicated Google Cloud virtual machines around the clock. Powered by Gemini 3.5 and the Antigravity platform, Spark can perform long-running tasks in the background without requiring a device to remain active. It will integrate initially with Google's own tools, with third-party support via MCP coming in the weeks ahead.
Gemini Spark will be rolled out in the beta version for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US next week.
Search Goes Agentic
Google announced a significant redesign of Search, and introduced information agents that are personalised AI agents, which operate in the background to surface relevant results and prompt action at the right moment. Agentic coding capabilities will also allow Search to generate dynamic layouts and interactive visuals tailored to individual queries.
Initially available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, Google mentions that users will be able to create custom experiences with Antigravity in Search in the coming months.
Workspace, YouTube, and Commerce Updates
Google announced three new features called Docs Live, Ask YouTube, and Universal Cart in the I/O 2026 conference.
Docs Live allows users to verbally dictate content for Gemini to organise and structure. It will be available in Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Keep. This feature is rolling out to Google AI subscribers this summer.
Ask YouTube is a new conversational search feature for the platform that allows users to locate specific moments across YouTube's catalogue without knowing a video's title. It is currently being tested with US-based YouTube Premium subscribers aged 18 and above.
Meanwhile, Universal Cart is a cross-platform shopping tool built on the Universal Commerce Protocol that enables purchases from within Search, the Gemini app, YouTube, and Gmail in a single unified interface.
Google Pics, Daily Brief, Gemini for Science, and Google Flow
Four further tools rounded out the announcements. Google Pics is a new AI image creation and editing tool built on the Nano Banana model, treating every element of an image as an individual object to allow precise creative control. It is currently available to trusted testers and will roll out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in Workspace later this summer.
Daily Brief is a new out-of-the-box agent coming to the Gemini app that synthesises information from a user's inbox, calendar, and tasks into a concise personalised morning digest, prioritising key items and suggesting next steps rather than simply summarising data.
Gemini for Science brings together Google's deep reasoning and research capabilities, including Deep Think and Deep Research to accelerate scientific work. It includes new experiments on Google Labs and Science Skills, which connects agentic platforms such as Antigravity to more than 30 major life science databases and tools. Science Skills is available now on GitHub and directly within Antigravity.
Google announced that Flow is rolling out a new agent to everyone that can plan and reason through complex tasks using your inputs, under your control. Built with Gemini models, it offers expertise and a deep understanding of your project to assist with early brainstorming, creating and editing. Users can also vibe code any creative tool directly in Flow, such as tools for designing video effects, hand-drawn animations or layering text.
Smart Glasses and Android Updates
Google confirmed two categories of Android XR smart glasses: audio glasses offering hands-free spoken assistance, and display glasses that surface information directly in the user's line of sight. Audio glasses are due to launch in autumn. An Android Halo indicator will display live AI agent activity in the top-left corner of a user's screen. It will arrive with Android 17 later this year.
Google also announced SynthID watermarking partnerships with OpenAI, Kakao, and Eleven Labs, expanding its AI content transparency initiative, which has now marked over 100 billion images and videos since launch.