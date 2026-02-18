Google I/O 2026 Dates Announced: What To Expect At Google's Annual Developer Conference, How To Register
At Google i/O 2026, the tech company could showcase the latest Pixel devices, Android versions, and AI updates across Gemini, Chrome, Cloud, and more.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, Google I/O, for 2026. The event will be held on May 19 at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PT) until May 20, 2026, at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will be hosted both in-person and livestreamed online at i.o.google. At Google I/O, the tech giant will showcase its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android, Chrome, Cloud, and more.
The event will also feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos, and more. People can check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where they can play, create, and remix using Gemini AI, as mentioned in Google's blog post.
Your builds and remixes have brought us to the finish line. 🏁#GoogleIO returns May 19-20, 2026. Thank you to every developer who participated in the solve.— Google for Developers (@googledevs) February 17, 2026
Register 🗓️ → https://t.co/rj3F602bGG pic.twitter.com/CWDKsa3PZa
Google I/O 2026: Save-the-date experience
Interested people can visit the Google I/O 2026 website to witness this year’s save-the-date experience. They can register themselves for the event and join various developer community groups. The Google I/O 2026 website also allows visitors to play five I/O puzzles, including Hole in One, Nonogram, Word wheel, Supersonic Bot, and Stretchy cat. These games can be remixed in Google AI Studio and shared with others. It is worth noting that all these games are created using Gemini AI.
Google I/O 2026: How to register for the event
Here are the steps to register yourself for the event:
Step 1: Go to the io.google website.
Step 2: Select the Register Now button.
Step 3: Type your valid email ID and click Next.
Step 4: Enter your password and click Next.
Step 5: Once the webpage loads, enter all the details and click Next.
Google I/O 2026: What to expect?
Google I/O is a platform for the latest announcements about the next Android version, updates to web and app development tools, and new machine learning features. The company has also previously unveiled hardware updates at past events, including Pixel devices and AI-enabled features, and similar announcements are expected in 2026.
Apart from product launches, Google I/O often serves as a key moment for the company to share its long-term plans. With rapid improvements to AI models and fierce competition in the sector, the May event is expected to explain how Google plans to develop its Gemini ecosystem and broader AI infrastructure over the coming year.