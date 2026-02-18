ETV Bharat / technology

Google I/O 2026 Dates Announced: What To Expect At Google's Annual Developer Conference, How To Register

Hyderabad: Google has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, Google I/O, for 2026. The event will be held on May 19 at 11:30 PM IST (10:00 AM PT) until May 20, 2026, at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. It will be hosted both in-person and livestreamed online at i.o.google. At Google I/O, the tech giant will showcase its latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations and updates in products across the company, from Gemini to Android, Chrome, Cloud, and more.

The event will also feature keynote addresses from Google leaders, fireside chats, product demos, and more. People can check out this year’s save-the-date experience, where they can play, create, and remix using Gemini AI, as mentioned in Google's blog post.

Google I/O 2026: Save-the-date experience

Interested people can visit the Google I/O 2026 website to witness this year’s save-the-date experience. They can register themselves for the event and join various developer community groups. The Google I/O 2026 website also allows visitors to play five I/O puzzles, including Hole in One, Nonogram, Word wheel, Supersonic Bot, and Stretchy cat. These games can be remixed in Google AI Studio and shared with others. It is worth noting that all these games are created using Gemini AI.

Google I/O 2026: How to register for the event

Here are the steps to register yourself for the event: