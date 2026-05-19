Google I/O 2026 Starts Today: When And Where To Watch Live, What To Expect
Google I/O 2026 begins today with CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote expected to cover major AI developments, Android 17 previews, and Chrome enhancements.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is all set to begin its annual developer conference, I/O for 2026 today, May 19. The event will be held in Mountain View, California, where the tech giant is expected to outline its roadmap across artificial intelligence (AI), Android 17, and developer tools.
Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote address at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The Android Show offered a preview of the upcoming event, where the tech giant showcased glimpses of several upcoming features ahead of the formal conference.
On our way to I/O 2026. See you at 10am PT tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/bUXuMDpiuj— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 18, 2026
Google I/O 2026: How to Watch the event
Google I/O 2026’s keynote address will be livestreamed via Google for Developers official YouTube channel. Following Pichai's address, a more technical developer keynote is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM PT (i.e. May 20 at 2:00 AM IST), covering deeper details for engineers and developers. Other sessions on the first day of I/O 2026 will focus on Google AI, Android, and agent-first workflows. Replays of all sessions will be available after the livestreams conclude. Interested people can view the live event from the below embedded video.
Google I/O 2026: What to expect
AI is expected to be the showstopper in the upcoming Google I/O 2026 event. Google has already teased sessions covering its end-to-end AI stack, with updates anticipated across multimodal models, media generation, robotics, and intelligent agents.
The company is also expected to demonstrate improvements to its underlying infrastructure, aimed at making it easier for developers to build and deploy AI-powered applications.
Android 17 is expected to be another highlighting item in the Google I/O 2026 event. Showcased at The Android Show 2026, the next-generation Android highlighted the definitive shift from its traditional operating system (OS) avatar to an ‘intelligence system’. This means that Android 17 will include Gemini Intelligence, which will help the OS to anticipate users’ needs, automate tasks, and work seamlessly across various Google platforms.
Google has also indicated new developments for its Chrome browser, with an emphasis on making the platform more capable and intelligent. Expected announcements include enhancements to web APIs, performance improvements, and new AI-powered browsing features, reflecting a broader push to bring AI capabilities directly into everyday web use.