ETV Bharat / technology

Google I/O 2026 Starts Today: When And Where To Watch Live, What To Expect

Hyderabad: Google is all set to begin its annual developer conference, I/O for 2026 today, May 19. The event will be held in Mountain View, California, where the tech giant is expected to outline its roadmap across artificial intelligence (AI), Android 17, and developer tools.

Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote address at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. The Android Show offered a preview of the upcoming event, where the tech giant showcased glimpses of several upcoming features ahead of the formal conference.

Google I/O 2026: How to Watch the event

Google I/O 2026’s keynote address will be livestreamed via Google for Developers official YouTube channel. Following Pichai's address, a more technical developer keynote is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM PT (i.e. May 20 at 2:00 AM IST), covering deeper details for engineers and developers. Other sessions on the first day of I/O 2026 will focus on Google AI, Android, and agent-first workflows. Replays of all sessions will be available after the livestreams conclude. Interested people can view the live event from the below embedded video.