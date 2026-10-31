ETV Bharat / technology

Google Gemini Personal Avatars: What They Are And How To Create Them

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new feature in Gemini that allows users to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatars of themselves. The feature also lets users share their avatar with others, giving friends, family members, or collaborators the ability to include their likeness in their own creations.

A Gemini Personal Avatar is an AI-generated representation of the user, built from a recording of their face and voice. Once created, the avatar can be used to generate images and videos featuring their likeness, either alone or along with others who have also created and shared their avatars.

The feature uses two of Google's AI tools: Nano Banana and Gemini Omni. The former handles image generation, while the latter is used for video generation.

Who can use it?

Personal avatars are available to users aged 18 and above with a personal Google account. The feature currently supports English only. Access is restricted in the United Kingdom (UK), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Generating videos featuring a personal avatar requires a Google AI plan.

How to create a Gemini Avatar

Here are the steps to create a personal avatar using Gemini:

Step 1: Open the Gemini app or website.

Step 2: Navigate to the personal avatars section in the app or settings.

Step 3: Select the option to create a new avatar.