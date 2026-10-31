Google Gemini Personal Avatars: What They Are And How To Create Them
Google Gemini now lets users create personal AI avatars using their face and voice, which can be shared with friends and collaborators for creative projects.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new feature in Gemini that allows users to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatars of themselves. The feature also lets users share their avatar with others, giving friends, family members, or collaborators the ability to include their likeness in their own creations.
What is Gemini Personal Avatars?
A Gemini Personal Avatar is an AI-generated representation of the user, built from a recording of their face and voice. Once created, the avatar can be used to generate images and videos featuring their likeness, either alone or along with others who have also created and shared their avatars.
The feature uses two of Google's AI tools: Nano Banana and Gemini Omni. The former handles image generation, while the latter is used for video generation.
You can now create and share your avatar in Gemini to star in images and videos with friends. Share your personal avatars, tag each other in prompts, and maintain character and voice consistency. Plus, you're in control and can add or remove anyone's access whenever you want.— Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) October 29, 2026
Who can use it?
Personal avatars are available to users aged 18 and above with a personal Google account. The feature currently supports English only. Access is restricted in the United Kingdom (UK), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Generating videos featuring a personal avatar requires a Google AI plan.
How to create a Gemini Avatar
Here are the steps to create a personal avatar using Gemini:
Step 1: Open the Gemini app or website.
Step 2: Navigate to the personal avatars section in the app or settings.
Step 3: Select the option to create a new avatar.
Step 4: When prompted, scan the OR code displayed on your screen using your phone or tablet.
This transfers the recording process to users' mobile device, which makes capturing their face and voice easier.
Step 5: Find a quiet spot with good lighting before you begin recording. Make sure your face is clearly visible and not partially blocked or in shadow.
Step 6: Record your face as instructed, following the on-screen guidance to capture different angles or expressions if required.
Step 7: Record your voice when prompted; speak clearly so Gemini can capture an accurate sample.
Step 8: Submit your recordings. Gemini will process them and build your personal avatar.
Step 9: Once complete, your avatar will be available to use in image and video generation within Gemini.
Share and delete your avatar
Users can share their avatar with others by sending an invitation to their Gmail address. The recipient must accept the invitation before they can share their likeness in any of their own creations.
On the other hand, if a user no longer wants their avatar, they can delete it through their Google Account settings.