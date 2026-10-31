ETV Bharat / technology

Google Gemini Personal Avatars: What They Are And How To Create Them

Google Gemini now lets users create personal AI avatars using their face and voice, which can be shared with friends and collaborators for creative projects.

Google Gemini Personal Avatars: What They Are And How To Create Them
Representational Image (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new feature in Gemini that allows users to create Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatars of themselves. The feature also lets users share their avatar with others, giving friends, family members, or collaborators the ability to include their likeness in their own creations.

What is Gemini Personal Avatars?

A Gemini Personal Avatar is an AI-generated representation of the user, built from a recording of their face and voice. Once created, the avatar can be used to generate images and videos featuring their likeness, either alone or along with others who have also created and shared their avatars.

The feature uses two of Google's AI tools: Nano Banana and Gemini Omni. The former handles image generation, while the latter is used for video generation.

Who can use it?

Personal avatars are available to users aged 18 and above with a personal Google account. The feature currently supports English only. Access is restricted in the United Kingdom (UK), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Generating videos featuring a personal avatar requires a Google AI plan.

How to create a Gemini Avatar

Here are the steps to create a personal avatar using Gemini:

Step 1: Open the Gemini app or website.

Step 2: Navigate to the personal avatars section in the app or settings.

Step 3: Select the option to create a new avatar.

Step 4: When prompted, scan the OR code displayed on your screen using your phone or tablet.

This transfers the recording process to users' mobile device, which makes capturing their face and voice easier.

Step 5: Find a quiet spot with good lighting before you begin recording. Make sure your face is clearly visible and not partially blocked or in shadow.

Step 6: Record your face as instructed, following the on-screen guidance to capture different angles or expressions if required.

Step 7: Record your voice when prompted; speak clearly so Gemini can capture an accurate sample.

Step 8: Submit your recordings. Gemini will process them and build your personal avatar.

Step 9: Once complete, your avatar will be available to use in image and video generation within Gemini.

Share and delete your avatar

Users can share their avatar with others by sending an invitation to their Gmail address. The recipient must accept the invitation before they can share their likeness in any of their own creations.

On the other hand, if a user no longer wants their avatar, they can delete it through their Google Account settings.

Also Read: Google Gemini Gets New Upgrades: Edit Files In Chat, Free Textbooks, Audio Recording And Interactive Explorations

TAGGED:

GOOGLE GEMINI PERSONAL AVATAR
HOW TO CREATE GEMINI AVATAR
HOW TO DELETE GEMINI AVATAR
HOW TO SHARE GEMINI AVATAR
GOOGLE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.