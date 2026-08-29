ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash With Greater Video Creation Controls

The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash is available to all Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide via Google Flow. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, a new set of tools designed to give users greater control over generative video creation. The update builds on the earlier Gemini Omni model and is now ready for professional use through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio.

The new features are aimed at people building generative video tools, creative software, or media editing platforms. Google says the update makes video generation more controllable, quicker to work with, and better suited for real-world use.

Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash: Availability

The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model is now available across Google's developer tools. Users can begin testing it directly in Google AI Studio, while businesses can access the model through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform API. Google has also published developer documentation, along with a cookbook and prompting guides, to help teams integrate features such as scene extension, video referencing, and upscaling into their new applications. The update is also rolling out more broadly.

The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model is available to all Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide through Google Flow, while the scene extension feature is being made available to the same subscriber groups within the Gemini app.