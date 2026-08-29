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Google Launches Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash With Greater Video Creation Controls

Google has launched the Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model, which gives users more control over generative video, including scene extension and 4K scaling.

Google Launches Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash With Greater Video Creation Controls
The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash is available to all Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide via Google Flow. (Image Credit: Google Blog)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:12 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Google has introduced Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash, a new set of tools designed to give users greater control over generative video creation. The update builds on the earlier Gemini Omni model and is now ready for professional use through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio.

The new features are aimed at people building generative video tools, creative software, or media editing platforms. Google says the update makes video generation more controllable, quicker to work with, and better suited for real-world use.

Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash: Availability

The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model is now available across Google's developer tools. Users can begin testing it directly in Google AI Studio, while businesses can access the model through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform API. Google has also published developer documentation, along with a cookbook and prompting guides, to help teams integrate features such as scene extension, video referencing, and upscaling into their new applications. The update is also rolling out more broadly.

The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model is available to all Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers worldwide through Google Flow, while the scene extension feature is being made available to the same subscriber groups within the Gemini app.

Longer, more consistent videos

One of the main updates is scene extension, which allows users to take an existing video and continue generating new footage from where it left off. The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash model is said to look back at up to 10 seconds of earlier footage for context, a big step up from previous versions, which only considered the final second. This helps keep visuals and storylines more consistent, allowing creators to build longer scenes or explore new creative directions. Videos can be extended in 10-second steps, up to a total length of 40 seconds.

Users can also now set specific starting and ending frames for a video clip. The Gemini Omni 1.1 Flash will then generate smooth footage between these two points, which is useful for creating camera movements, zoom effects, or clips that loop seamlessly.

Faster drafts and higher-quality videos

For early testing and prototyping, users can now generate lightweight video previews in 360p resolution, described as up to 60 per cent faster and a third of the cost compared to the standard 720p option. This makes the new Flash model easily and quickly test ideas and storyboards before committing to a final version.

Once a project is ready for release, users can now scale it to 1080p or full 4K resolution, giving a polished, production-ready output. In addition, users can now include short video clips, up to three seconds long, as reference material when generating new scenes, helping the new model maintain visual consistency and character appearance across a project.

Also Read: Google Launches Gemini 3.7 Flash With Better Coding Skills And Lower Price

TAGGED:

GEMINI OMNI 1 1 FLASH AVAILABILITY
GEMINI API VIDEO TOOLS
GOOGLE AI STUDIO UPDATE
GOOGLE
GEMINI OMNI 1 1 FLASH

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