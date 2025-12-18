Google Releases New Gemini 3 Flash Model, Makes It Default In Gemini App And AI Mode In Search
Google's new Gemini 3 Flash model claims to be faster and more cost-effective. It is available to the public, developers, and enterprises.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Gemini 3 Flash, its latest artificial intelligence model built for speed. The tech giant says that its new "frontier intelligence" model retains the Gemini 3 foundation and Pro-grade reasoning, while delivering Flash-level latency, efficiency, and cost. Additionally, Google says that the Gemini 3 Flash is its most impressive model for agentic workflows.
Gemini 3 Flash has already started rolling out globally. It is available for everyone via the Gemini app and in AI Mode in Google Search. In both these products, Gemini 3 Flash is now the default model, replacing 2.5 Flash.
For developers, it is available in the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, and Google's new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity. For enterprises, it is available in Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise.
Gemini 3 Flash: What's new
Gemini 3 Flash claims to deliver frontier performance on PhD-level reasoning and knowledge benchmarks—90.4 per cent on GPQA Diamond and 33.7 per cent on Humanity’s Last Exam (without tools)—outperforming Gemini 2.5 Pro, across a number of benchmarks. It also reaches 81.2 per cent on MMMU Pro, which is comparable to Gemini 3 Pro.
Google says that in addition to its frontier-level reasoning and multimodal capabilities, Gemini 3 Flash was built to be highly efficient. It uses 30 per cent fewer tokens than Gemini 2.5 Pro for everyday tasks and adapts thinking depth based on task complexity. The tech giant says that Gemini 3 Flash is three times faster than Gemini 2.5 Pro at only a fraction of the cost. The new model is priced at $0.50/1M input tokens and $3/1M output tokens (audio input remains at $1/1M input tokens).
For everyday users, Gemini 3 Flash model in the Gemini app brings upgraded multimodal reasoning capabilities. The Gemini app can now understand videos and images to turn them into a helpful and actionable plan in just a few seconds. It also enables users to quickly build apps from scratch using their voice, without prior coding knowledge. In the AI Mode in Search, Gemini 3 Flash is more powerful at parsing the nuances of the question, bringing answers at the speed of Search.
For developers, Gemini 3 Flash offers Gemini 3’s Pro-grade coding performance with low latency, solving tasks quickly in high-frequency workflows, achieving a 78 per cent score on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark—surpassing both the 2.5 series and Gemini 3 Pro. Google says that its advanced reasoning, tool use, and multimodal strengths make it ideal for complex tasks like video analysis, data extraction, and visual Q&A, enabling smarter applications such as in-game assistants and A/B testing tools.