ETV Bharat / technology

Google Releases New Gemini 3 Flash Model, Makes It Default In Gemini App And AI Mode In Search

Gemini 3 Flash is accessible via Gemini app and AI Mode in Search ( Image Credits: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has announced the launch of Gemini 3 Flash, its latest artificial intelligence model built for speed. The tech giant says that its new "frontier intelligence" model retains the Gemini 3 foundation and Pro-grade reasoning, while delivering Flash-level latency, efficiency, and cost. Additionally, Google says that the Gemini 3 Flash is its most impressive model for agentic workflows. Gemini 3 Flash has already started rolling out globally. It is available for everyone via the Gemini app and in AI Mode in Google Search. In both these products, Gemini 3 Flash is now the default model, replacing 2.5 Flash. For developers, it is available in the Gemini API in Google AI Studio, Gemini CLI, and Google's new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity. For enterprises, it is available in Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. Gemini 3 Flash: What's new