Google Launches Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite And 3.5 Flash Cyber AI Models
Google has released Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite and a specialised cyber model, offering faster, cheaper and more efficient tools for building AI agents.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has expanded its Gemini Flash AI model family, and introduced Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber in CodeMender. The company says these models are designed to help developers build faster, cheaper, and more reliable AI agents at scale.
Gemini 3.6 Flash is described as Google's workhorse model, offering improved coding, knowledge work and multimodal performance. According to the Artificial Analysis Index, it uses 17 per cent fewer output tokens than its predecessor, 3.5 Flash, and in some tests, such as DeepSWE by Datacurve, this figure rises to 65 per cent at a lower cost output token.
Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is being pitched as the fastest and most affordable model in the 3.5 series, running at 350 output tokens per second. Google says it performs significantly better than earlier Flash-Lite models in agentic, or task-automating, workflows.
We’re rolling out three new models to make AI agents faster, smarter, and cheaper at scale:— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) July 21, 2026
🔵 Gemini 3.6 Flash: It uses fewer tokens than 3.5 Flash to deliver higher quality work at the exact same cost.
🔵 Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite: A fast, cost-effective option for everyday tasks… pic.twitter.com/SP1eU3FCW5
The third model, 3.5 Flash Cyber, has been built specifically for cybersecurity use. It works alongside Google's CodeMender tool to detect and fix software vulnerabilities. Multiple 3.5 Flash Cyber agents work together within CodeMender to produce combined security reports, with Google claiming competitive results on the CyberGym benchmark.
Pricing and availability
The Gemini 3.6 Flash costs as low as $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens. The Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is priced at $0.30 per million input tokens and $2.50 per million output tokens.
Meanwhile, the Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber in CodeMender costs the same as the Gemini 3.6 Flash AI model, $1.50 per million input token and $7.50 per million output tokens.
In terms of availability, Gemini 3.6 Flash and 3.5 Flash-Lite are already available. Developers can access both through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio and Android Studio, while enterprises can use them via the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The general public can access 3.5 Flash-Lite through the Gemini app, with a rollout in Google Search also underway.
Due to the sensitive nature of cybersecurity tools, Google says 3.5 Flash Cyber will only be made available to governments and trusted partners through a limited pilot programme, aimed at helping frontline defenders fix vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
Safety measures
Google says 3.6 Flash includes enhanced safety protections covering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, as well as cybersecurity misuse, making it more resistant to jailbreak attempts while aiming to reduce unnecessary refusals.
Google has confirmed that Gemini 3.5 Pro is currently being tested with select partners, with a wider release expected soon. Work on the next-generation Gemini 4 model has also begun.