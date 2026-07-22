ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite And 3.5 Flash Cyber AI Models

Hyderabad: Google has expanded its Gemini Flash AI model family, and introduced Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber in CodeMender. The company says these models are designed to help developers build faster, cheaper, and more reliable AI agents at scale.

Gemini 3.6 Flash is described as Google's workhorse model, offering improved coding, knowledge work and multimodal performance. According to the Artificial Analysis Index, it uses 17 per cent fewer output tokens than its predecessor, 3.5 Flash, and in some tests, such as DeepSWE by Datacurve, this figure rises to 65 per cent at a lower cost output token.

Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is being pitched as the fastest and most affordable model in the 3.5 series, running at 350 output tokens per second. Google says it performs significantly better than earlier Flash-Lite models in agentic, or task-automating, workflows.

The third model, 3.5 Flash Cyber, has been built specifically for cybersecurity use. It works alongside Google's CodeMender tool to detect and fix software vulnerabilities. Multiple 3.5 Flash Cyber agents work together within CodeMender to produce combined security reports, with Google claiming competitive results on the CyberGym benchmark.

Pricing and availability