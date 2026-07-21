Google Developing 'Frozen v2' AI Chip To Boost Gemini Efficiency: Report
Google is reportedly building a new AI chip called Frozen v2, designed to embed parts of Gemini directly into hardware for greater efficiency.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is developing a new server chip that could embed elements of its Gemini AI model directly into hardware, aiming to make its AI systems significantly more efficient. According to a report by The Information, the chip, codenamed 'Frozen v2', is designed to address current limitations in AI computing capacity, constraints that have reportedly led Google Cloud to hold back from certain deals with outside customers. The chip is said to be six to ten times more efficient than Google's latest custom AI chips, based on the number of AI tokens served per unit of power.
Timeline and development status
Google is reportedly planning to deploy the chip as early as 2028, although engineers are still finalising key aspects of its design, including how much information will be hardwired directly into the chip itself.
A Google Cloud spokesperson said the company's teams are continuously researching and experimenting with new innovations, adding that designing hardware and software together from the outset helps keep its systems tightly integrated and highly optimised.
A new chip family
The report notes that the Frozen project is intended to create a separate family of Google-designed AI chips that will work alongside, rather than replace, the company's existing Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). Google has been steadily expanding its custom AI hardware portfolio through its TPUs, which currently power both internal AI workloads and Google Cloud services.
According to the report, the proposed Frozen chips would complement TPUs by handling specific AI inference tasks more efficiently, rather than serving as a like-for-like replacement.
The development comes as AI infrastructure spending continues to reshape the global semiconductor industry. Investor enthusiasm around AI chips has driven sharp gains in chip stocks this year, though analysts have cautioned that expectations for AI-related demand remain extremely high, with companies facing growing pressure to justify their substantial investments in AI hardware.