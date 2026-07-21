ETV Bharat / technology

Google Developing 'Frozen v2' AI Chip To Boost Gemini Efficiency: Report

Hyderabad: Google is developing a new server chip that could embed elements of its Gemini AI model directly into hardware, aiming to make its AI systems significantly more efficient. According to a report by The Information, the chip, codenamed 'Frozen v2', is designed to address current limitations in AI computing capacity, constraints that have reportedly led Google Cloud to hold back from certain deals with outside customers. The chip is said to be six to ten times more efficient than Google's latest custom AI chips, based on the number of AI tokens served per unit of power.

Timeline and development status

Google is reportedly planning to deploy the chip as early as 2028, although engineers are still finalising key aspects of its design, including how much information will be hardwired directly into the chip itself.

A Google Cloud spokesperson said the company's teams are continuously researching and experimenting with new innovations, adding that designing hardware and software together from the outset helps keep its systems tightly integrated and highly optimised.