ETV Bharat / technology

Google's New 'Fitbit Edge' Tracker Is For People Who Aren't Ready To Say Bye To Screens Yet

Hyderabad: Google has followed up on its screenless fitness tracker with a new wearable, Fitbit Edge, for people who aren't yet ready to let go of the screen. The new device aims to sit between a full-fledged smartwatch and a 24-hour companion band, bringing together the best of both worlds. This means the device is comfortable enough to be worn all day and has a screen that shows all the essential metrics without having to rely on a smartphone.

The new Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 (around Rs 17,000) and comes free with three months of a Google Health Premium subscription. It is now available for pre-order on the Google Store and retail partners, with sales set to commence from October 27, 2026. While the tech giant has not revealed plans for an India launch, it is expected to arrive soon, considering the Fitbit Air already retails in the country.

Fitbit Edge comes in four finishes paired with soft Active Bands: Obsidian (Matte Black case), Fog (Polished Silver case), Olive (Satin Pyrite case), and Canyon (Warm Gold case). It also supports interchangeable accessories, such as the breathable Active Sport band, micro-adjustable Performance Loop band, sleek Magnet band, and the elevated Metal Links band.

Design: The Fitbit Edge sports a thin profile, just like the Fitbit Air. However, it sports a pill-shaped Hybrid OLED display packed inside an aluminium casing. The display is said to be Google's largest and brightest tracker screen, featuring 46 per cent more viewing area than previous trackers from the company. Google says the design precisely follows the natural curve of the wrist, measuring just 11.5 mm thick and featuring a case that’s 45 per cent lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12. The device is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Left to right: Fitbit Air, Fitbit Edge, Pixel Watch 5 (Google)

Battery Life: The wearable features an internal modular architecture and a replaceable battery. The Fitbit Edge claims to last up to seven days on a single charge. Additionally, the fast magnetic charger claims to deliver a full day of battery in just five minutes.

Interface: The Fitbit Edge sports glanceable tiles and expressive clock faces. It allows navigation through a physical side button with tactile feedback. Building on the Pixel Watch 5 interface, the tiles can host everything from step counter and weather to on-demand workouts, including Google Health metrics like sleep, cycle tracking, and heart rate. The device also supports Google Maps, media controls, and notifications for calls and messages.

In picture: Google Fitbit Edge (Google)

Fitness Tools: The exercise app on the Fitbit Edge can track over 50 exercise modes, including Pilates. It also guides users in their fitness journey, such as helping them pace targets to hit new PR on runs, heart rate zones for HIIT intervals, splits during track workouts, and more. It can automatically recognise and categorise up to 100 workouts. For route mapping, the in-built GPS claims to deliver up to 40 per cent improved tracking accuracy alongside an integrated altimeter to measure elevation changes during hill sprints, outdoor runs, or stair workouts.

In picture: Google Fitbit Edge (Google)

Health Sensors: The new fitness tracker from Google uses sensors to help track shifts in blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends, high/low heart rate, and more. The Health Coach (available with Google Health Premium subscription) translates shifts in patterns, gives personalised lifestyle and wellness guidance, adapts fitness plans, and gives context for conversations with doctors. The Fitbit Edge also takes heart rhythm assessments using an on-wrist ECG app as well as skin temperature using another dedicated sensor.