Google's Screenless Fitness Tracker 'Fitbit Air' To Launch In India In October 2026
Google will launch its screenless Fitbit Air fitness tracker in India in October 2026, with pricing and the exact launch date yet to be announced.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google launched the Fitbit Air, a Whoop-like face-less fitness tracker, earlier this year in the US and select global markets. The company has finally confirmed it will introduce the device in India. The device will be launched in the country in October 2026.
While Google did not reveal the pricing, colour options, or the exact launch date, it did showcase the device with the Performance Loop band in pink colour, suggesting the tracker would at least come in this model even if it does not introduce all the varieties in India, which include Active Band, Elevated Modern Band, and a Stephen Curry Special Edition Performance Loop Band.
Introducing Fitbit Air. It’s lightweight, screenless and comfortable enough to wear 24/7 — with a battery life* of up to a week.— Google (@Google) May 7, 2026
* Battery life depends upon many factors and usage and actual battery life may be lower. pic.twitter.com/ItOjT8idYr
The announcement came shortly after the tech giant launched the Pixel 11 smartphone series, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag at the Made by Google event.
Following the launch of Google's Fitbit Air, the tracker was spotted on Amazon in India, listed by third-party sellers. The device is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a starting price tag of Rs 17,380.
In the global markets, the official price of Fitbit Air is $99.99 (around Rs 9,500) and comes with a three-month trial of Google Health Premium. The Special Edition variant of the fitness tracker costs $129.99 (around Rs 12,300), and the accessory bands start from $34.99 (around Rs 3,300).
Fitbit Air Features
The Fitbit Air is the brand's most compact fitness tracker and features a screenless form factor, just like Whoop, Amazfit Helio Strap, and the recently launched devices—Noise Rep and Garmin CIRQA.
The Fitbit Air is free from notifications and synchronises the data to the Google Health app on the smartphone. Just like all other faceless fitness trackers, Google's device is also aimed at 24/7 health tracking, which includes heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with Afib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep stages, duration, and more.
It automatically detects and logs common workouts, sending a post-session recap and analysis to the Health app. Users can also choose to manually start tracking workouts from the Google Health app, follow guided coach-recommended sessions, or photograph gym equipment or whiteboard circuit routines for the Health Coach to log.
Google claims that the battery inside Fitbit Air can last up to one week, with a fast-charge feature that is said to deliver a full day of power in just five minutes.