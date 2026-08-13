ETV Bharat / technology

Google's Screenless Fitness Tracker 'Fitbit Air' To Launch In India In October 2026

Hyderabad: Google launched the Fitbit Air, a Whoop-like face-less fitness tracker, earlier this year in the US and select global markets. The company has finally confirmed it will introduce the device in India. The device will be launched in the country in October 2026.

While Google did not reveal the pricing, colour options, or the exact launch date, it did showcase the device with the Performance Loop band in pink colour, suggesting the tracker would at least come in this model even if it does not introduce all the varieties in India, which include Active Band, Elevated Modern Band, and a Stephen Curry Special Edition Performance Loop Band.

The announcement came shortly after the tech giant launched the Pixel 11 smartphone series, Pixel Watch 5, and Pixel Tag at the Made by Google event.

Following the launch of Google's Fitbit Air, the tracker was spotted on Amazon in India, listed by third-party sellers. The device is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a starting price tag of Rs 17,380.