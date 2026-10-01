ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches Fitbit Air, Brand's Smallest Screenless Wearable, In India

Hyderabad: Google has launched its latest wearable device, Fitbit Air, in India. The screenless tracker is designed to be lightweight, affordable, and comfortable enough to wear all day and night, while offering detailed health insights through the Google Health Coach.

In addition, Google says every Fitbit Air includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, giving users full access to the Google Health Coach from day one.

Fitbit Air is priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in four colours: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender, and Fog. The screenless wearable will be available at the Google Store and retail partners in India from October 2, 2026.

The company said it has always aimed to build wearable technology that works for as many people as possible, through the right design and pricing. However, many wearables remain too bulky, complicated, or expensive for everyday use, and Fitbit Air aims to change that.

Fitbit Air allows users to change its look within seconds by swapping out the central tracker, known as the "pebble", into different bands, including Performance Loop band, Active band, and Elevated Modern band.

Google Fitbit Air Band styles (Image Credit: ETV Bharat/Google)

Performance Loop Band is made from recycled materials. It is micro-adjustable for a flexible and breathable fit. The Performance Loop band comes as standard with every Fitbit Air and is available in several shades.

is made from recycled materials. It is micro-adjustable for a flexible and breathable fit. The Performance Loop band comes as standard with every Fitbit Air and is available in several shades. Active Band is a sweatproof and waterproof silicone band suited to high-intensity training, featuring a ribbed design in vibrant colours.

is a sweatproof and waterproof silicone band suited to high-intensity training, featuring a ribbed design in vibrant colours. Elevated Modern Band is a smarter, more stylish option that turns the tracker into a fashion-forward bracelet, available in classic colours to suit everyday wear.

Comfortable wearable for all-day and all-night wear

Fitbit Air is the company's smallest tracker to date. Despite its size, it uses advanced sensor technology to offer health and fitness tracking, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with Afib alerts, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stages and duration.

The device has no screen, allowing users to stay present without constant notifications. Detailed insights can be viewed anytime through the Google Health app on a smartphone.

The Fitbit AIr helps users to track 24/7 heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with Afib alerts, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and more. (Image Credit: Google)

With up to a week of battery life, Fitbit Air is designed to keep pace with a busy schedule, from work and workouts to nights out and a full night's sleep. Its light, low-profile design means users may barely notice they are wearing it, making it well-suited for continuous sleep tracking.

Users can even switch between a Pixel Watch during the day and Fitbit Air at night without losing tracking data. When charging is required, a five-minute fast charge provides a full day of power.

Simple activity tracking

Fitbit Air works closely with the Google Health app to make activity tracking easier. Users can start a workout directly from the app, follow a coach-recommended guided session, or simply begin exercising and let the device automatically detect and track common activities. This automatic detection becomes more accurate and personalised over time.

Workouts can also be logged manually at any time. With Google Health Coach, users can even take a photo of gym equipment or a whiteboard workout routine to log it. Together, Fitbit Air and Google Health Coach aim to offer a more complete view of a person's health, along with personalised guidance.