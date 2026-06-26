ETV Bharat / technology

Google Finance Launches New Android App, Adds New Portfolio & Task Features To Web Experience

It has been years since Google abandoned its Finance application, leaving users disappointed. However, after running the tool in beta as a web interface for years, the new Google Finance app is already live on the Google Play Store. It has a visible update time stamp of June 26, 2026, confirming the new launch. The application is available for both Android smartphones and Android tablets.

Hyderabad: Google Finance is finally coming out of beta as the software major has announced the introduction of a full-fledged Android application for the tool. The announcement also comes with a new set of features for the tool, which will allow users to not only track their investment portfolio but also receive insights tailored to their investments. Additionally, the company is adding new AI-powered capabilities to Google Finance, which will let users set up daily briefings on the topics of their choice.

Just like the web interface, the Google Finance application lets users access their watchlist and see real-time data. There is also a live financial news feed, and users can receive tailored news related to the stocks in the watchlist, just like the Apple Stocks app. The new Google Finance app also features an AI research tool and AI-powered "key moments" that explain why a stock moved the way it did.

Notably, the Android application does not feature all the capabilities from the web, though Google says that it will bring more features from the web experience into the mobile app in the coming months, including live earnings calls and newly added portfolio and task features.

Google Finance Web New Features

New Portfolio: The updated portfolio feature is rolling out in Google Finance globally, enabling insights tailored to user investments. It will showcase the investments consolidated in a single dashboard that shows performance data, as well as insights on the asset allocation. Users can share a screenshot or upload CSV or PDF files of their holdings to create a new portfolio in Google Finance. Alternatively, they can do it manually or by describing it to the AI. Once the portfolio is set up, they can utilise the research tool and ask questions like “what sectors are currently underrepresented in my portfolio?” or “how does my fixed income allocation impact my long-term growth potential?” to polish their investment.

Task Creation: Google Finance, on the web, is also receiving the ability to set up tasks, such as asking the tool to send a daily pre-market briefing analysing significant overnight moves across major stocks or cryptocurrencies. Users can edit the schedule or instructions as per their liking, including using their watchlist or portfolio to get tailored insights into their investments. The notifications will appear in the research panel in Google Finance on the web and will be sent to the user's phone via the Google app for Android or iOS.