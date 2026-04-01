ETV Bharat / technology

Google Finally Lets You Change Your Gmail Address: Here's How To Change Google Account Username

Hyderabad: Google has delivered on the promise to let users change their Gmail address, also known as the Google Account username. This means you can now follow a few simple steps to change the part before @gmail.com without losing access to your account.

The changed address/ username will continue to let you sign in to apps and services like Gmail, Photos, Drive, and more. Additionally, users will continue to keep their old email address as an alias and receive all the emails sent to their original ID at the new address.

The announcement was first made in December 2025, following which it started a limited rollout of the feature. The ability to change a username is now available for all Google Account users in the US and is expected to arrive for users in other countries, including India, soon. Considering that a Google Support page in Hindi already exists for the feature, it is only a matter of time before the rollout begins here.