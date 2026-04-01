Google Finally Lets You Change Your Gmail Address: Here's How To Change Google Account Username
Google announced the ability to let users change their Gmail addresses in December 2025. It is now available for all in the US.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has delivered on the promise to let users change their Gmail address, also known as the Google Account username. This means you can now follow a few simple steps to change the part before @gmail.com without losing access to your account.
The changed address/ username will continue to let you sign in to apps and services like Gmail, Photos, Drive, and more. Additionally, users will continue to keep their old email address as an alias and receive all the emails sent to their original ID at the new address.
The announcement was first made in December 2025, following which it started a limited rollout of the feature. The ability to change a username is now available for all Google Account users in the US and is expected to arrive for users in other countries, including India, soon. Considering that a Google Support page in Hindi already exists for the feature, it is only a matter of time before the rollout begins here.
How to change your Google Account email
Before changing your Google Account email, you first need to check whether the function is available for you. Follow the steps below to check the availability of the feature as well as to change your ID:
- Step 1: Head over to myaccount.google.com/google-account-email
- Step 2: Signing in to your Google Account (if you aren't logged in already)
- Step 3: Tap "Personal Info" at the top > "Email' > "Google Account email"
- Step 4: Tap on "Change Google Account email"
If you don't see this option, it means you will have to wait for the feature to become available for you. Once the feature becomes available, follow a few more steps:
- Step 5: Enter the new username that you want to use. You’ll need to choose one that is available and doesn't belong to anyone else
- Step 6: Tap "Change email" and then confirm by tapping "Yes, change email"
- Step 7: Follow the finalising steps on the screen
After completion, you will have a Google Account email and your old one will show as an alternate email. Notably, you can change your Gmail address only once a year and up to a maximum of three times, so be careful with your new Google Account username.