ETV Bharat / technology

Google Explores AI Infrastructure, Server, And Drone Manufacturing Investments In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Alphabet-owned Google is exploring fresh investments in India focused on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and the local manufacturing of servers and drones, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Sharing details of his meeting with Google executives on the social media platform X, Vaishnaw said the company is evaluating opportunities across AI infrastructure development as well as electronics manufacturing in India.

“Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones,” he said.

The development comes amid increasing global investments in AI capabilities and data centre expansion.

The minister’s remarks also come shortly after Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company would raise its total capital expenditure to $185 billion this year, largely driven by aggressive investments in AI infrastructure.