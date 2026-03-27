ETV Bharat / technology

Google Expands Search Live To More Than 200 Countries With Multilingual Voice and Camera Support

Hyderabad: Google has announced the global rollout of Search Live, making the feature available in more than 200 countries and territories across all languages where AI Mode is supported. The rollout enables users worldwide to hold real-time, interactive conversations with Google Search using both voice and camera inputs.

Search Live is powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which is the company’s new audio and voice Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. Google says that this model delivers more natural and intuitive conversations. It is inherently multilingual, allowing users to interact with Search in their preferred language without needing to switch settings.

How Search Live Works

Search Live is designed for situations where real-time help is required and typing a query is impractical or insufficient. To access it, users need to open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon below the Search bar. From there, they can ask a question aloud and receive an audio response, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions or explore further via web links that appear within the session.

If a user wants to know about something which is present in their physical environment, like furniture, clothes, books, etc., they can enable their camera to give Search visual context. The Search Live feature allows Google Search to process what the camera sees and offer relevant suggestions alongside links to additional information on the web.