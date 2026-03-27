Google Expands Search Live To More Than 200 Countries With Multilingual Voice and Camera Support
Google is expanding Search Live to over 200 countries and territories, enabling real-time voice and camera-based conversations with Search across all AI Mode languages.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the global rollout of Search Live, making the feature available in more than 200 countries and territories across all languages where AI Mode is supported. The rollout enables users worldwide to hold real-time, interactive conversations with Google Search using both voice and camera inputs.
Search Live is powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which is the company’s new audio and voice Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. Google says that this model delivers more natural and intuitive conversations. It is inherently multilingual, allowing users to interact with Search in their preferred language without needing to switch settings.
How Search Live Works
Search Live is designed for situations where real-time help is required and typing a query is impractical or insufficient. To access it, users need to open the Google app on Android or iOS and tap the Live icon below the Search bar. From there, they can ask a question aloud and receive an audio response, then continue the conversation with follow-up questions or explore further via web links that appear within the session.
If a user wants to know about something which is present in their physical environment, like furniture, clothes, books, etc., they can enable their camera to give Search visual context. The Search Live feature allows Google Search to process what the camera sees and offer relevant suggestions alongside links to additional information on the web.
Integration With Google Lens
Search Live is also accessible directly through Google Lens. Users who are already using Lens to point their camera at something in the real world can tap the Live option at the bottom of the screen to begin a real-time, back-and-forth conversation about what they see, combining visual recognition with conversational AI in a single interaction.
Apart from this, Google earlier this month introduced Groundsource and Gemini in Maps. Groundscource is an AI-powered methodology, which is designed to help in predicting flash floods before they occur.
Meanwhile, Gemini-powered Google Maps features a major AI-powered upgrade that includes Ask Maps and Immersive Navigation features. The Ask Maps feature transforms Maps into a conversational AI assistant, which provides contextual recommendations, personalised planning, and summarised reviews of places where users want to navigate.
Immersive Navigation turns the conventional Maps navigation experience into a vivid 3D view showcasing real-world surroundings, such as buildings, overpasses, terrains, and more.