ETV Bharat / technology

Meet Google Disco, A New AI Tool That Can Turn Tabs And Prompts Into Custom Apps

Google Disco is currently limited to a small set of testers ( Image Credits: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new discovery tool, called Disco, which aims to reinvent the web browsing experience. The new product features Gemini 3-powered GenTabs that can turn your open tabs into custom applications, helping you research a topic or plan a trip more efficiently. While the interactive interface is based on your open tabs, it also allows you to add more features to the web app using simple text prompts, resulting in something akin to vibe coding, where developers use natural language prompts to instruct LLMs to generate code and applications. "Disco is our new 'Disco'very vehicle designed to reimagine browsing and building for the modern web," Google said in a blog post, adding that GenTabs is the first feature they are testing under the initiative. "GenTabs helps you navigate the web by proactively understanding your complex tasks (through your open tabs and chat history) and creating interactive web applications to help you complete the tasks," Google explained.