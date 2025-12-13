Meet Google Disco, A New AI Tool That Can Turn Tabs And Prompts Into Custom Apps
Google Disco with GenTabs lets users turn their open tabs into web applications for interactive learning or planning.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has introduced a new discovery tool, called Disco, which aims to reinvent the web browsing experience. The new product features Gemini 3-powered GenTabs that can turn your open tabs into custom applications, helping you research a topic or plan a trip more efficiently. While the interactive interface is based on your open tabs, it also allows you to add more features to the web app using simple text prompts, resulting in something akin to vibe coding, where developers use natural language prompts to instruct LLMs to generate code and applications.
"Disco is our new 'Disco'very vehicle designed to reimagine browsing and building for the modern web," Google said in a blog post, adding that GenTabs is the first feature they are testing under the initiative.
"GenTabs helps you navigate the web by proactively understanding your complex tasks (through your open tabs and chat history) and creating interactive web applications to help you complete the tasks," Google explained.
The tech giant says that users can create apps either based on their current task or directly describe the tool they need. GenTabs will generate the application, allowing users to refine it further using natural language.
Google showcased several examples of such apps, which range from meal planners and trip planners to interactive learning tools. Depending on user needs, there can be a lot more that GenTabs can do and build. Google also highlighted that since every generative element ties back to the web, it always links to the original sources.
"Early testers are already using GenTabs to create bespoke apps. Whether you’re creating a meal plan for the week, planning a trip to Japan to see the cherry blossoms, or helping your elementary schooler learn about the planets, GenTabs helps you get the most out of the web," Google said.
The tech giant is currently testing the tool with a small set of people, aiming to make the product better before shipping it out to everyone or implementing Disco ideas into larger Google products. To download Disco and try GenTabs, users need to join a waitlist at Google Labs. The signing process is already live for macOS users.