Google Demonstrates First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Algorithm Using Williow Chipset

With the help of Quantum Echoes, scientists will be able to repeat and confirm quantum problems on quantum computers.

The Willow chip ran Quantum Echoes 13,000 times faster than classical supercomputers. (Image Credit: X/@sundarpichai)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has achieved a milestone in quantum computing using its quantum chipset, Willow. For the first time, a quantum computer ran a verifiable algorithm, called Quantum Echoes, which can study the structure of complex systems like molecules, magnets, and even black holes. With the help of the Willow chip, the algorithm ran 13,000 times faster than classical supercomputers. It is worth noting that Quantum Echoes are not only fast but verifiable, meaning that the results can be repeated and confirmed on other quantum computers. This achievement opens new ways toward practical quantum applications.

How does Quantum Echoes work?

The Quantum Echoes work by sending a signal into the quantum system, disturbing one qubit; the sent signal is precisely reversed to listen for an echo. This echo is amplified using quantum interference, making the measurement extremely sensitive. The process reveals how disturbances spread across the Willow chipset, offers deep insights into quantum behaviour.

Real-life applications of Quantum Echoes

Google and the University of Berkeley experimented using Quantum Echoes to study molecules. In the experiment, two molecules were used, one with 15 atoms and another with 28 atoms.

The results conducted through the experiment matched the traditional Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) data and even found new structural details. This suggests that quantum computers could enhance the NMR technique, which could become a powerful tool in drug discovery, materials science, and biotechnology.

Willow chipset

The Willow chipset is a quantum processor developed by Google, which uses 105 qubits to perform complex calculations. It uses qubits that enable conducting tasks faster than traditional bits but are prone to errors caused by minute disturbances, such as subatomic particles.

In 2019, the tech giant showed that a quantum computer could solve a problem in about 200 seconds, which would take the fastest classical supercomputers thousands of years. In 2024, the Willow chipset dramatically reduced error rates.

Future Plans

Google, on its quantum roadmap, is now focused on achieving Milestone 3, which is a long-lived logical qubit. With the help of this, scientists will be able to create full-scale, error-corrected quantum computers, which will be capable of solving real-world problems.

