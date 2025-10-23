ETV Bharat / technology

Google Demonstrates First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Algorithm Using Williow Chipset

Hyderabad: Google has achieved a milestone in quantum computing using its quantum chipset, Willow. For the first time, a quantum computer ran a verifiable algorithm, called Quantum Echoes, which can study the structure of complex systems like molecules, magnets, and even black holes. With the help of the Willow chip, the algorithm ran 13,000 times faster than classical supercomputers. It is worth noting that Quantum Echoes are not only fast but verifiable, meaning that the results can be repeated and confirmed on other quantum computers. This achievement opens new ways toward practical quantum applications.

How does Quantum Echoes work?

The Quantum Echoes work by sending a signal into the quantum system, disturbing one qubit; the sent signal is precisely reversed to listen for an echo. This echo is amplified using quantum interference, making the measurement extremely sensitive. The process reveals how disturbances spread across the Willow chipset, offers deep insights into quantum behaviour.

Real-life applications of Quantum Echoes

Google and the University of Berkeley experimented using Quantum Echoes to study molecules. In the experiment, two molecules were used, one with 15 atoms and another with 28 atoms.