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Gemini Robotics 2: From Walking And Stretching To Tying Knots, Here's What Google's New Robot AI Can Do

Google DeepMind has introduced three Gemini Robotics models to improve humanoid mobility, dexterity, multi-robot collaboration and on-device AI capabilities.

Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics 2 Models For Humanoid Dexterity And Whole-Body Motion
Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini Robotics 2 Models For Humanoid Dexterity And Whole-Body Motion (Google DeepMind)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: AI research lab Google DeepMind has announced a family of models for humanoid robots: Gemini Robotics 2, Gemini Robotics ER 2, and Gemini Robotics On-Device 2. These models claim to enable multiple autonomous machines to collaborate on a task, automate chores with hundreds of steps, and allow whole-body control with advanced dexterity.

Movements for robots are a complex matter as it requires reaching out, bending, and balancing in tight, cluttered spaces. The new model builds on its predecessor, expanding physical AI from upper-body movements to whole-body motions.

According to Google, Gemini Robotics 2 enables robots to reason through every movement, unlocking a broad range of tasks. "For example, it can enable a humanoid to walk, crouch, stretch, and manipulate objects to clean up a cluttered room. It can even team up with other robots to finish the job faster. And this profound intelligence can also run locally on-device while seamlessly adapting to entirely new robotic bodies in just a few hours," it adds.

Gemini Robotics 2 enables whole-body tasks

The Gemini Robotics 2 is a vision-language-action model (VLA) that converts vision and language input into motor control. This model is capable of controlling full humanoids, from feet to fingertips, and other bi-arm robots, enabling them to take actions.

For example, when controlling Apptronik’s Apollo 2 humanoid robot, Google says it can be asked to “put the watering can into the green bin on the bottom shelf" and Apollo processes the instruction, picks up the watering can, walks to the shelves, and places it precisely in the bin.

Google DeepMind says that while the movement speed still needs improvement, the advancement marks an important step towards handling more complex real-world tasks requiring whole-body coordination.

The Gemini Robotics 2 also claims to have achieved a new level of dexterous manipulation on both hands and grippers. The model can now control the five-fingered, 22-degree-of-freedom hand on the Apollo 2 robot to complete delicate actions like tying knots or sealing a zip lock bag. It can also operate standard two-fingered parallel grippers to perform complex dexterous tasks like tight packing.

Google DeepMind says that it is continuing its work to advance the level of precision and speed to achieve human-level dexterity.

Gemini Robotics ER 2 brings agentic reasoning and multi-robot collaboration

The Gemini Robotics ER 2 is an embodied reasoning (ER) and vision language model (VLM) that acts as an agent and enables robots to communicate with humans, understand the physical world, and plan multi-step tasks that may last several minutes.

Robotics ER 2 also introduces the ability for robots to work together as a team. Multi-robot collaboration allows different types of robots to communicate and work together to solve complex workflows a single robot cannot do alone.

Gemini Robotics On-Device 2 works locally without latency

The Gemini Robotics On-Device 2 is said to be Google's most efficient VLA model optimised to run locally on robotic devices. It is expected to help in situations where robots need to operate without network latency or internet connectivity.

Building on "motion transfer" techniques from Gemini Robotics 1.5, the Gemini Robotics On-Device 2 can adapt to new bi-arm robot embodiments with just a few hours of adaptation time, typically with less than 200 examples. Google DeepMind says that this works even with new embodiments with drastically different shapes, sensors, and degrees of freedom.

ALSO READ: UBTech Launches U1 Humanoid Series To Bring Companion Robots Into Homes And Care Settings

TAGGED:

GOOGLE DEEPMIND
HUMANOID ROBOTS
GOOGLE
GOOGLE ROBOTICS MODEL
GEMINI ROBOTICS 2

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