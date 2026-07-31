ETV Bharat / technology

Gemini Robotics 2: From Walking And Stretching To Tying Knots, Here's What Google's New Robot AI Can Do

Hyderabad: AI research lab Google DeepMind has announced a family of models for humanoid robots: Gemini Robotics 2, Gemini Robotics ER 2, and Gemini Robotics On-Device 2. These models claim to enable multiple autonomous machines to collaborate on a task, automate chores with hundreds of steps, and allow whole-body control with advanced dexterity.

Movements for robots are a complex matter as it requires reaching out, bending, and balancing in tight, cluttered spaces. The new model builds on its predecessor, expanding physical AI from upper-body movements to whole-body motions.

According to Google, Gemini Robotics 2 enables robots to reason through every movement, unlocking a broad range of tasks. "For example, it can enable a humanoid to walk, crouch, stretch, and manipulate objects to clean up a cluttered room. It can even team up with other robots to finish the job faster. And this profound intelligence can also run locally on-device while seamlessly adapting to entirely new robotic bodies in just a few hours," it adds.

Gemini Robotics 2 enables whole-body tasks

The Gemini Robotics 2 is a vision-language-action model (VLA) that converts vision and language input into motor control. This model is capable of controlling full humanoids, from feet to fingertips, and other bi-arm robots, enabling them to take actions.

For example, when controlling Apptronik’s Apollo 2 humanoid robot, Google says it can be asked to “put the watering can into the green bin on the bottom shelf" and Apollo processes the instruction, picks up the watering can, walks to the shelves, and places it precisely in the bin.