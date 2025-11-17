ETV Bharat / technology

Google Launches SIMA 2, An AI Agent That Learns Virtual 3D Worlds And Assists Gamers

The SIMA 2 is the successor of the SIMA AI agent launched earlier this year. ( Image Credit: Google DeepMind )

Hyderabad: Google’s AI research wing, DeepMind, has introduced Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent (SIMA) 2. An upgraded version of the SIMA, the new artificial intelligence (AI) agent comes with several enhancements over its predecessor. It is equipped with Gemini AI models that enable the agent to execute a certain action, provide reasoning for it, and also interact with the user using a text interface. The main function of SIMA 2 is to be a versatile and adaptable AI companion, which can assist and collaborate with humans in various tasks and environments. What is SIMA 2? The SIMA 2 is a generalist AI agent that can understand and interact with virtual worlds, follow instructions, think and reason, and enhance itself over time. According to Google, SIMA was a huge leap in teaching AI how to translate language into meaningful actions in the 3D worlds of video games. What’s new: The new AI agent, with the help of Gemini AI models, has now turned into an interactive gaming companion rather than an instruction-following agent, which was the case in SIMA.