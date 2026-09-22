ETV Bharat / technology

Google To Report Child Abuse Directly To Indian Authorities, Breaking Global Practice

Hyderabad: Google will now report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to Indian authorities directly, skipping the usual global system that sends such reports through a United States (US) non-profit organisation.

For the unversed, tech giants like Meta and Google usually report CSAM to a US-based non-profit organisation, the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), through CyberTipline — a centralised online reporting system — rather than reporting to local authorities outside of the US.

The move follows a similar step Meta took last week. Both firms have been under growing pressure from the Indian government to speed up how they handle reports of abusive content linked to India.

According to Reuters, two Indian government sources who spoke with the publication said Indian officials recently pushed companies such as Google and Microsoft to change their reporting methods. They said the current system, which routes reports through NCMEC before they reach local police, was causing serious delays. In cases where a child may be in immediate danger, officials argued, every hour matters.

A Google spokesperson said the company "invests significantly to detect, deter, remove, and report child sexual abuse material." The spokesperson called the new approach part of "ongoing discussions with the government of India."

India is a hugely important market for both companies. It is the largest market by users for Meta's Facebook and Google's YouTube. Meta's decision to change its reporting process came after weeks of tension with Indian authorities, including a public apology last month from Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg over child sexual abuse material appearing on the company's platforms.