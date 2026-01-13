ETV Bharat / technology

Google's Corporate Parent Joins $4 Trillion Club As Investors Continue To Bet On AI Breakthroughs

FILE - A woman walks by a giant screen with a logo at an event at the Paris Google Lab on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, on Feb. 9, 2025. ( AP )

New York: Google parent Alphabet Inc. on Monday became the fourth Big Tech powerhouse to be valued at $4 trillion, a once seemingly unfathomable milestone that's become more like a rite of passage amid an artificial intelligence arms race.

Alphabet reached the threshold just four months after Google dodged the U.S. government's attempt to break up its internet empire following a ruling last year that branded its ubiquitous search engine an illegal monopoly.

In an effort to prevent further abuses, a federal judge overseeing the case ordered a shake-up that investors widely interpreted as a slap on the wrist, resulting in a 57% increase in Alphabet's stock price since then that has created an additional $1.4 trillion in shareholder wealth. The rapid run-up thrust Alphabet into a $4 trillion club that has previously welcomed computer chipmaker Nvidia, which became the first to cross the barrier in July.

Both Apple and Microsoft also surpassed market values of $4 trillion last year, but they have fallen back mid worries that the spending spree on AI will turn into a bubble that bursts.

Nvidia's market value briefly topped $5 trillion in late October, before backtracking as the AI bubble fears also exacted a toll on its stock price because its chipsets are needed to power the technology.

Meanwhile, Amazon is currently valued at $2.6 trillion, in part because of its AI ambitions, and Facebook parent Meta Platforms is valued at $1.6 trillion for some of the same reasons. Electric automaker Tesla also is betting heavily on AI, a gambit that prompted the company — now valued at $1.5 trillion — to approve a compensation package that would pay CEO Elon Musk $1 trillion if several targets are hit, including reaching a market value of more than $8.5 trillion.