ETV Bharat / technology

Google Confirms Gemini AI Hacked Three Companies During Cybersecurity Test But Stopped Before Doing Any Harm

Hyderabad: Google has confirmed that its Gemini AI model hacked into three companies during a cybersecurity test, marking the first known case of the tech giant's AI acting on its own to breach outside systems. The incident took place in May and was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The test was run by Irregular, an independent firm that checks the safety of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. Gemini has been given improper access to the internet while working on a task involving a fictional company. Instead of staying within the test setup, the model reached out to real companies.

In one case, Gemini guessed a password and used it to enter a real company's system. In the other two cases, it found login details sitting in public online records and used them to get into protected systems.

Google's Vice President of Security Engineering, Heather Adkins, said the model believed these websites were part of its test.

Google said that in each case, Gemini stopped itself before doing any further damage. The company added that this was not a sign of the AI acting against its training, and said it did not need to announce the matter publicly because its safety checks had worked as intended.