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Google Cloud Services Face Disruption In India After Fire At Third-Party Data Centre In Delhi

To address the reduced local serving capabilities, Google said it has rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi.

Google Cloud Services Face Disruption In India After Fire At Third-Party Data Centre In Delhi
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By PTI

Published : June 10, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Google Cloud services in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, are experiencing network disruptions and elevated latency following a fire at a third-party data centre facility in the national capital.

The fire necessitated an emergency power shutdown of networking equipment, which isolated a local Point of Presence (POP) in Delhi and reduced available network capacity in the metro area, according to an update on the Google Cloud Service Health dashboard.

The incident began late Tuesday night. "Network traffic to Google Cloud originating from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and surrounding areas is experiencing intermittent periods of elevated latency and possible packet loss," the company stated.

To address the reduced local serving capabilities, Google said it has rerouted significant traffic from the impacted facility in Delhi.

However, this has led to intermittent latency spikes as demand exceeds capacity across Indian metros and regional Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

"We are investigating additional traffic mitigations and Internet Edge peering augmentation to alleviate the latency issues affecting our customers. Customers may experience slightly elevated latency and non-optimal network routing into Google Cloud until the affected facility is fully restored," Google said.

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