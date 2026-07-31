ETV Bharat / technology

Google Overhauls Chrome Security With AI, Fixes Record 1,072 Bugs In Two Updates

Hyderabad: Google is changing the way it keeps Chrome safe. The tech giant is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to find, sort and fix security bugs much faster than before. Alongside this, the browser is also getting everyday updates like a new Appearance menu and smoother scrolling, but this security overhaul is the biggest change in years.

According to Google's blog, the Chrome security team is now using Gemini-powered AI tools, along with special systems from Google DeepMind and Project Zero. The results came quickly. Across the Chrome 149 and 150 updates, Google fixed 1,072 security bugs, which is more than all the bugs fixed in the previous 23 updates put together. The AI system even found a serious flaw that had been hiding in Chrome's code for over 13 years.

By March 2026, bug reports had already crossed the total number seen in all of 2025. To manage this, Google built an automated system where different AI tools handle different jobs. "Fixing agents" are the AI models that write possible code fixes, "critic agents" are those models that check whether the fixes meet Chrome's standards, and "test-writing agents" create tests to make sure the fixes work properly. These tools check each and every single code change every 24 hours. In May alone, they stopped more than 20 bugs, including a very serious one, from reaching users.