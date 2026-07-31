Google Overhauls Chrome Security With AI, Fixes Record 1,072 Bugs In Two Updates
Google is using Gemini-powered AI tools to find and fix Chrome bugs faster than ever, while new update methods aim to keep users safer, sooner.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is changing the way it keeps Chrome safe. The tech giant is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to find, sort and fix security bugs much faster than before. Alongside this, the browser is also getting everyday updates like a new Appearance menu and smoother scrolling, but this security overhaul is the biggest change in years.
According to Google's blog, the Chrome security team is now using Gemini-powered AI tools, along with special systems from Google DeepMind and Project Zero. The results came quickly. Across the Chrome 149 and 150 updates, Google fixed 1,072 security bugs, which is more than all the bugs fixed in the previous 23 updates put together. The AI system even found a serious flaw that had been hiding in Chrome's code for over 13 years.
1000+ fixes later (including one teenage bug!), here's how @googlechrome is using AI across the software bug lifecycle to make the web safer for billions: https://t.co/XG53MUOVVL 🔎🪰✨— Parisa Tabriz (@laparisa) July 30, 2026
By March 2026, bug reports had already crossed the total number seen in all of 2025. To manage this, Google built an automated system where different AI tools handle different jobs. "Fixing agents" are the AI models that write possible code fixes, "critic agents" are those models that check whether the fixes meet Chrome's standards, and "test-writing agents" create tests to make sure the fixes work properly. These tools check each and every single code change every 24 hours. In May alone, they stopped more than 20 bugs, including a very serious one, from reaching users.
Google is also working on a bigger problem called memory safety, which causes many serious browser bugs. The Chrome Security team is still fixing older code written in C++, but the long-term plan is to shift to safer coding languages like Rust.
Google says fixing a bug is only half the battle. Once a fix becomes public, hackers often try to reverse engineer it and attack users who have not yet updated their browser. This risky period is called the "patch gap." To shorten this gap, Google is now testing two security updates a week instead of one.
But faster updates only help if people actually install them. Many users delay restarting their browser because it interrupts their work, which leaves them at risk. To fix this, Google has created "dynamic patching." This lets Chrome quietly replace background parts of the browser, like the Renderer and GPU, without needing a full restart.
On Mac computers, Chrome also now restarts silently in the background when it is not being actively used. Together, these changes are moving Chrome towards a future where security updates happen automatically and quietly, without ever disturbing the user.