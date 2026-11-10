ETV Bharat / technology

Google Challenges Nvidia With Two New Specialised TPU Systems Made For Agentic Era

Google's expanded eighth-generation TPU portfolio now includes: TPU 8t, TPU 8i, TPU 8tx, and TPU 8i Max. ( In Picture: TPU 8i, Credit: Google )

Hyderabad: Google has announced the expansion of its 8th-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) portfolio, introducing two new variations of the custom-made semiconductor systems to help develop and run artificial intelligence.

The new TPU systems will not only address the need for confidential computing and AI workloads with massive context and density but also compete with Nvidia in a billion-dollar market. The TPU 8tx is designed for confidential computing, and TPU 8i Max is designed for massive context and density.

The TPU 8tx (third 8th-gen system) and TPU 8i Max (fourth 8th-gen system) join Google's two specialised TPUs in the same generation launched earlier this year in April at Google Cloud Next: TPU 8t for large-scale training and TPU 8i for real-time reasoning TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max The TPU 8tx is optimised for secure and confidential inference. Built for regulated enterprises and governments running frontier or proprietary models and autonomous agents alongside their most sensitive data, Google says the TPU 8tx is great for small-scale training. Paired with 5th Generation AMD EPYC CPU hosts, TPU 8tx builds security directly into the hardware layer, keeping sensitive data and model weights protected and isolated even while in active use. Google expanded its eighth generation TPU portfolio with TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max (Google) The TPU 8i Max, on the other hand, is designed to solve the memory wall problem by combining two low-latency TPU 8i chips onto a single package. Featuring a massive context window and the highest compute density per rack, the new system aims to clear the memory bandwidth bottleneck by delivering double the compute, SRAM, and HBM bandwidth of TPU 8i. Since it fits twice the silicon within the existing rack footprint, Google says data centres can deploy more power per square foot and per watt.