Google Challenges Nvidia With Two New Specialised TPU Systems Made For Agentic Era
TPUs are now a rapidly growing business for Google, with nearly 100 customers, including frontier labs, trading firms, retailers, universities, and more.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced the expansion of its 8th-generation tensor processing unit (TPU) portfolio, introducing two new variations of the custom-made semiconductor systems to help develop and run artificial intelligence.
The new TPU systems will not only address the need for confidential computing and AI workloads with massive context and density but also compete with Nvidia in a billion-dollar market. The TPU 8tx is designed for confidential computing, and TPU 8i Max is designed for massive context and density.
The TPU 8tx (third 8th-gen system) and TPU 8i Max (fourth 8th-gen system) join Google's two specialised TPUs in the same generation launched earlier this year in April at Google Cloud Next: TPU 8t for large-scale training and TPU 8i for real-time reasoning
TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max
The TPU 8tx is optimised for secure and confidential inference. Built for regulated enterprises and governments running frontier or proprietary models and autonomous agents alongside their most sensitive data, Google says the TPU 8tx is great for small-scale training. Paired with 5th Generation AMD EPYC CPU hosts, TPU 8tx builds security directly into the hardware layer, keeping sensitive data and model weights protected and isolated even while in active use.
The TPU 8i Max, on the other hand, is designed to solve the memory wall problem by combining two low-latency TPU 8i chips onto a single package. Featuring a massive context window and the highest compute density per rack, the new system aims to clear the memory bandwidth bottleneck by delivering double the compute, SRAM, and HBM bandwidth of TPU 8i. Since it fits twice the silicon within the existing rack footprint, Google says data centres can deploy more power per square foot and per watt.
For the industry shifting towards AI agents and facing security challenges
Google said that it has so far co-designed its TPUs in partnership with Google DeepMind, but it is now increasingly getting feedback from external organisations on their specific needs, which include accelerators and specialised encryption capabilities for unique workloads. The new TPU systems address this new reality and make them more accessible to developers and Cloud customers.
"By combining modular custom silicon with an open and easy-to-use software stack, we can deliver new hardware and system configurations at the pace of the AI industry," Google said.
The tech giant specifically mentioned that the new TPUs are "systems", which are inherently different from "chips".
"Designing a new chip means laying out billions of microscopic transistors on a silicon wafer in a multi-year process bound by the laws of physics and a complex, long-duration manufacturing lifecycle. A system, on the other hand, is about how we bring together the compute, networking, and storage around the chip. This can include how they are packaged with the chips, to quickly meet emerging customer needs and research use cases," Google explained in a blog post.
Google said that AI adoption is at a point where TPUs are excellent for a wide range of companies and use cases. To make TPUs easy to use as general-purpose hardware, it has been working to remove barriers to adoption.