AI Ushers In 'Hyper Progress', Can Help Emerging Economies Leapfrog: Google CEO Pichai

New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday described AI as ushering in an era of hyper progress, with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies leapfrog stages of development, and said no technology has made him "dream bigger" than artificial intelligence.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai asserted digital divide cannot be allowed to become AI divide and added, "that means investing in computing infra and connectivity".

AI will undeniably reshape the workforce, automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers, he said.

Describing trust as the bedrock of tech adoption, Pichai called on all stakeholders - government, companies and innovators - to work together to harness the full benefits of AI.