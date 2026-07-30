ETV Bharat / technology

Google Brings Gemini Spark AI Agent To India, Adds AI-Powered Financial Feature To Google Pay

Google's 24/7 AI agent is now available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in India ( ETV Bharat via Google )

Based on the transaction history and credit report data with Google Pay, it will provide personalised suggestions to users. Available in 10 Indian languages, Ask Google Pay can also decode financial terms, help understand the difference between tax regimes, break down concepts like compound interest, and more. Users can either use text input or voice to raise queries.

Ask Google Pay is an opt-in experience made to help users understand where their money is spent and assist with information related to managing their finances. Users can chat with it to understand their spending patterns, get saving tips, explore tailored offers like finding the right credit card for their travel expenses, and learn about financial concepts like SIPs or credit scores.

Hyderabad: Google India has announced the launch of Ask Google Pay, a new conversational experience powered by Gemini models, designed to help users analyse their spending patterns and manage their money. The tech giant has also announced a partnership with SBI to expand its Flex by Google Pay credit card offerings in India. Additionally, the company is introducing Gemini Spark, its 24/7 personal AI agent in the country. Let's take a detailed look at the new announcements.

Back in December 2025, Google announced its first credit card, Flex by Google Pay, in partnership with Axis Bank. Built on the RuPay network, the no-fee digital credit card allows users to make UPI payments to merchants. It has now added SBI Card as its partner to offer the Google Pay Flex SBI Card to expand availability. Google has also added the VISA payment network as well.

Google has partnered with SBI Card to launch the Google Pay Flex SBI Card, added Visa network support and introduced new AI Plus and Pixel benefits for cardholders. (Google)

Just like the already existing card, the application for the new one is available inside the Google Pay app without any physical paperwork. The reward programme is also the same, allowing users to earn Stars for their purchases, where 1 Star equals Re 1. Click here to get more details.

In addition to a new card partner, Google is adding a new benefit for Flex card holders, allowing them to avail of the Google AI Plus plan at 50 per cent off for one year as well as discounts across the entire range of Pixel smartphones in the country.

Gemini Spark comes to India

Google first unveiled the Gemini Spark at I/O 2026 in May, with the initial release targeted at the Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US. The 24/7 personal AI agent has now arrived in India for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers.

Powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash, the AI agent can act on the users' commands and complete time-consuming digital chores. Spark works quietly in the background even when users' laptop is closed or the phone is locked.

It operates on Google's cloud infrastructure and can be connected to Google Workspace tools like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets without any elaborate setup requirements. For instance, users can direct Spark to look for any new flight or hotel booking confirmation email and automatically add it to their Google Sheet for a travel itinerary that they may have prepared.