Google Partners With Blue Origin To Put Data Centres In Space
Google has signed a deal with Blue Origin to launch small satellite data centres into orbit, but costs, heat, and space debris remain big worries.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has partnered with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to send small satellite data centres into space as part of Project Suncatcher. Each satellite will carry roughly the capacity of one data centre rack. They will be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit on Blue Origin's heavy-lift New Glenn rockets.
The rockets will carry several of Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips, along with data centre servers. The first launch is not planned until early 2029, so it will be a couple of years before we know if the idea works.
Blue Origin and Google have entered into a launch services agreement for Project Suncatcher, Google’s research moonshot exploring how an interconnected network of solar-powered satellites equipped with its AI chips, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), could scale machine learning compute in space. https://t.co/84OZUsKBsI— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 19, 2026
Google calls the project a "long-term moonshot". The aim is to see if AI systems can run in space by using the plentiful solar power found in orbit.
Why go to space?
The potential benefits are big. Data centres on Earth use huge amounts of electricity, land and cooling. They also make constant noise, which is a real problem for people living nearby. The hope is that the vacuum of space will suit the technology better.
Google is not the only firm with this idea. Elon Musk's SpaceX has also been testing the idea, and it may even involve building a giant catapult on the Moon. Startups such as Starcloud are working on it too.
Can it work?
Nobody knows yet, and there are serious hurdles. Google launched its first AI server satellite in October, but it went into low-Earth orbit (LEO) and can only work for 15 minutes at a time. Scaling up the cooling looks extremely hard.
Normal ways of getting rid of heat do not work in space. Heat must instead be released through pipes and panels, not usual cooling systems.
Radiation is another problem. It is everywhere in space and can cause something called "bit flip", which changes a one to a zero, or the other way round. This could be a major issue for computer systems that rely on binary code.
The cost of launching
Sending equipment into space is very expensive. A single Falcon 9 launch costs around $74 million (around Rs 685.09 crore), and its maximum load can barely carry the hardware for a small server room, let alone a huge data centre.
Brandon Lucian, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, told The New York Times that growing from one satellite to a vast network acting like one giant data centre, "will take years and enormous funds". He added that doing it on a large scale would bring more engineering problems.