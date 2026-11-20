ETV Bharat / technology

Google Partners With Blue Origin To Put Data Centres In Space

Google partners with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for Project Suncatcher. ( Image Credit: Blue Origin )

Hyderabad: Google has partnered with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to send small satellite data centres into space as part of Project Suncatcher. Each satellite will carry roughly the capacity of one data centre rack. They will be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit on Blue Origin's heavy-lift New Glenn rockets.

The rockets will carry several of Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips, along with data centre servers. The first launch is not planned until early 2029, so it will be a couple of years before we know if the idea works.

Google calls the project a "long-term moonshot". The aim is to see if AI systems can run in space by using the plentiful solar power found in orbit. Why go to space? The potential benefits are big. Data centres on Earth use huge amounts of electricity, land and cooling. They also make constant noise, which is a real problem for people living nearby. The hope is that the vacuum of space will suit the technology better. Google is not the only firm with this idea. Elon Musk's SpaceX has also been testing the idea, and it may even involve building a giant catapult on the Moon. Startups such as Starcloud are working on it too. Can it work?