ETV Bharat / technology

Google-Backed Researchers Turn Old Smartphones Into Low-Carbon Cloud Computing Clusters

Hyderabad: Researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), with support from Google, are developing a new pathway to provide a second-life for consumer smartphones. The initiative is known as phone cluster computing, which involves extracting the motherboards from old/retired smartphones, grouping them into clusters, and reusing them as general-purpose computing infrastructure.

UCSD, along with Google, plans to build a 2,000-phone datacenter using retired Pixel devices, providing affordable, low-carbon cloud computing while reducing dependence on newly manufactured hardware. Google mentions that the full system is expected to go live in Autumn 2026.

The tech giant mentions that computing's environmental footprint is driven by two key factors: operational carbon and embodied carbon. The former reflects the emissions generated during active use, while the latter covers the environmental cost of manufacturing hardware. Google says the industry has made considerable progress in reducing operational emissions through energy efficiency improvements and the use of clean energy; however, the manufacturing footprint remains a more complex challenge to address.

Smartphones are the main contributors

Smartphones are a significant contributor to embodied carbon. Google mentions that often the average consumer replaces their phone every four years, while the device's core computing functions remain entirely intact. Rather than letting retired handsets remain unused, UCSD's project proposes putting them back to work, directly reducing the need for raw material extraction and new hardware production.

Redeploying unmodified consumer smartphones in a datacenter setting presents several challenges. They are built with components redundant to server use — displays, batteries, chassis, and peripheral hardware such as cameras. Batteries, in particular, contain materials unsuitable for a datacenter environment.