Google-Backed Researchers Turn Old Smartphones Into Low-Carbon Cloud Computing Clusters
Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, backed by Google, are redeploying old/retired smartphones as datacenter hardware to cut computing carbon footprint.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), with support from Google, are developing a new pathway to provide a second-life for consumer smartphones. The initiative is known as phone cluster computing, which involves extracting the motherboards from old/retired smartphones, grouping them into clusters, and reusing them as general-purpose computing infrastructure.
UCSD, along with Google, plans to build a 2,000-phone datacenter using retired Pixel devices, providing affordable, low-carbon cloud computing while reducing dependence on newly manufactured hardware. Google mentions that the full system is expected to go live in Autumn 2026.
The tech giant mentions that computing's environmental footprint is driven by two key factors: operational carbon and embodied carbon. The former reflects the emissions generated during active use, while the latter covers the environmental cost of manufacturing hardware. Google says the industry has made considerable progress in reducing operational emissions through energy efficiency improvements and the use of clean energy; however, the manufacturing footprint remains a more complex challenge to address.
Today on the blog, we discuss a pathway for the second life of phones through the exploration of “phone cluster computing”, which can directly reduce the environmental footprint of computing by avoiding the need for further raw material extraction. More →https://t.co/FFUNjfaEm5 pic.twitter.com/Fvs7ju2r0Y— Google Research (@GoogleResearch) June 12, 2026
Smartphones are the main contributors
Smartphones are a significant contributor to embodied carbon. Google mentions that often the average consumer replaces their phone every four years, while the device's core computing functions remain entirely intact. Rather than letting retired handsets remain unused, UCSD's project proposes putting them back to work, directly reducing the need for raw material extraction and new hardware production.
Redeploying unmodified consumer smartphones in a datacenter setting presents several challenges. They are built with components redundant to server use — displays, batteries, chassis, and peripheral hardware such as cameras. Batteries, in particular, contain materials unsuitable for a datacenter environment.
Before deployment, each phone is processed to retain only its motherboard, which carries the core computing functionality and accounts for approximately 50 per cent of a smartphone's total embodied carbon. The Android operating system is then replaced with a general-purpose Linux distribution, enabling standard cloud programmability and removing consumer-focused safeguards such as the "low memory killer" daemon, which throttles memory-intensive applications that are unnecessary in a server context.
How does Bridging the Performance Gap
A single modern smartphone cannot match the raw output of a traditional server, which typically houses dozens of powerful, multithreaded processor cores and substantial memory capacity. However, benchmarking results indicate that the single-threaded performance of modern smartphone processors is on a par with or exceeds that found in contemporary multicore servers.
To bridge the scale gap, the UCSD team uses containerised applications managed by Kubernetes that organise phones into self-managing clusters of 25 to 50 devices. SPEC benchmarking suggests that such a cluster equates to the performance of one modern server.
Smartphones will support University's computing needs
Universities already run a wide array of educational and research applications on cloud infrastructure, ranging from lightweight Jupyter notebook hosts to expensive GPU-based servers for parallel computing courses. The vast majority of these workloads fall within the capability of a single smartphone.
Early experiments with a modest cluster of just 20 phones demonstrated that the setup can handle peak submission rates for a class of more than 75 students, with grading latencies that beat the default Amazon Web Services (AWS) backend. Google notes that a full 2,000-phone deployment would be capable of supporting approximately 100 such classes simultaneously, delivering the equivalent of 50 modern servers at a fraction of the cost.
Beyond its immediate utility, the deployment will serve as a large-scale testbed for smartphone-based computing, with researchers investigating the long-term reliability of consumer-grade hardware under sustained operational use.