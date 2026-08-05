Google Begins Phasing Out Assistant For Gemini On Android From September 4
Google is gradually replacing Google Assistant with Gemini on supported Android devices, making the newer AI the sole default voice assistant.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has begun retiring the Google Assistant by replacing it with Gemini AI on Android phones. The transition begins starting September 4, 2026 for many users. According to posts shared by users on X and Reddit, Google has sent emails to many users informing them that Google Assistant will disappear from their device on the mentioned date. The change will roll out gradually over several weeks across compatible Android phones, and the transition will be permanent, meaning users who receive the update will no longer be able to return to the older assistant.
Once the shift is done, users can access Gemini AI by saying “Hey Google” or pressing and holding the power button. The new AI assistant will handle their everyday tasks such as setting alarms and timers, answering questions, playing music and controlling compatible smart-home devices.
The replacement is not limited to smartphones. When Gemini is set as the default on a phone, connected Wear OS smartwatches, tablets and supported earbuds or headphones will automatically follow the same assistant. This creates a single, consistent voice experience across a user’s Google devices.
About Google Assistant
Google Assistant first appeared in 2016 and spent nearly a decade as the standard voice interface on Android and many other Google products. Its retirement marks the end of that era. Gemini, Google’s more advanced artificial-intelligence model, is designed to go beyond simple command-and-response. It can handle more complex queries, maintain context across conversations and deliver a range of generative-AI capabilities that the older system could not match.
The company originally planned to complete the shutdown of Assistant by March 2026, but the plan was postponed. The current gradual rollout in early September, is the first concrete step towards full replacement. Devices that support Gemini will receive the update automatically; those that do not will continue with Assistant for the time being, although the long-term direction is clear.
For most users the difference will be felt mainly in the quality of responses. Gemini is expected to provide more natural conversation, better understanding of follow-up questions and access to newer AI features as they are added. At the same time, the loss of any choice between the two assistants may disappoint those who preferred the simpler, more predictable behaviour of the Google Assistant.