ETV Bharat / technology

Google Begins Phasing Out Assistant For Gemini On Android From September 4

Hyderabad: Google has begun retiring the Google Assistant by replacing it with Gemini AI on Android phones. The transition begins starting September 4, 2026 for many users. According to posts shared by users on X and Reddit, Google has sent emails to many users informing them that Google Assistant will disappear from their device on the mentioned date. The change will roll out gradually over several weeks across compatible Android phones, and the transition will be permanent, meaning users who receive the update will no longer be able to return to the older assistant.

Once the shift is done, users can access Gemini AI by saying “Hey Google” or pressing and holding the power button. The new AI assistant will handle their everyday tasks such as setting alarms and timers, answering questions, playing music and controlling compatible smart-home devices.

The replacement is not limited to smartphones. When Gemini is set as the default on a phone, connected Wear OS smartwatches, tablets and supported earbuds or headphones will automatically follow the same assistant. This creates a single, consistent voice experience across a user’s Google devices.

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