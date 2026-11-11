ETV Bharat / technology

Google Apps Integrate Adobe Creative Tools While Adobe Products Receive Gemini AI Capabilities

Google and Adobe announced an expansion of their partnership ( Image Credits: Adobe )

New Delhi: Adobe and Google on Wednesday announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to integrate Google's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models into Adobe's creative and productivity tools, including Photoshop, Acrobat, Premiere and Adobe Express.

The partnership, announced at Adobe MAX, will also bring Adobe's tools to Google's platforms, including Gmail, Google Drive, Gemini, Gemini Enterprise and AI Mode in Google Search.

According to a joint press release, "Google's latest imaging and video models will come to Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, and Adobe Express, and Google's family of Gemini models will help power AI capabilities in Acrobat."

Anil Chakravarthy, President and incoming CEO of Adobe, said, "Our expanded partnership combines Google's frontier AI with Adobe's industry-leading creative and productivity tools at global scale, enabling us to deliver differentiated experiences and bring Adobe's innovations to more people across Adobe and Google products."

As part of the agreement, Adobe Acrobat will become available through Google Workspace, allowing users to access its PDF editing capabilities directly from Gmail and Google Drive.