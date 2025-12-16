ETV Bharat / technology

Google Announces ‘End of Year Sale’, Offering Discounts On Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and More

Hyderabad: Google has announced its ‘End of Year Sale’ in India, offering discounts on its latest Pixel 10 Series. The smartphone lineup includes the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In addition, the tech giant is also offering discounts on the Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

All these devices are available for purchase on the company’s official website. Google is also providing Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options and cashback offers on credit cards from select banks. The sale is currently live in India and will run until January 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Google’s ‘End of Year Sale’

Customers can get an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit cards when purchasing the Google Pixel 10. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank offers an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for credit card EMI transactions. Customers can avail interest-free EMI plans for up to 24 months.