Google Announces ‘End of Year Sale’, Offering Discounts On Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and More
The Google Pixel 10 Series include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced its ‘End of Year Sale’ in India, offering discounts on its latest Pixel 10 Series. The smartphone lineup includes the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In addition, the tech giant is also offering discounts on the Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
All these devices are available for purchase on the company’s official website. Google is also providing Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) options and cashback offers on credit cards from select banks. The sale is currently live in India and will run until January 2, 2026, at 11:59 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Google’s ‘End of Year Sale’
Customers can get an instant cashback of Rs 7,000 on EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit cards when purchasing the Google Pixel 10. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank offers an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 on the Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for credit card EMI transactions. Customers can avail interest-free EMI plans for up to 24 months.
In addition, the Pixel 9 Series, including the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a, is also being offered at significant discounts. The standard variant Pixel 9, which was originally priced at Rs 79,999, is now available at Rs 58,399.
Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9a can also be purchased at discounted prices of Rs 1,62,999 and Rs 44,999, which were earlier priced at Rs 1,72,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.
The End of Year Sale also includes offers on the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models. The Pixel Watch 3 is currently offered at a discounted price of Rs 22,915, which is Rs 5,000 (Rs 27,915) less than its original price. Meanwhile, the Pixel Pro 2 TWS is now available at a discounted price of Rs 19,900 from Rs 22,900, which is Rs 3,000 cheaper.
The Google Pixel 10 Series was launched in India on August 20, 2025. The entire lineup is powered by Google’s Tensor 5 chipset. Upon launch, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL were priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 1,24,999. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs Rs 1,72,999, respectively.